The jockey, born Giovanni Atzeni, prevailed for the fifth consecutive time. Success riding the mare Violenta da Clodia

The Palio of Provenzano 2023 closed with an unprecedented record. To triumph in the July 2 edition of the most important event in Siena was the Contrada della Selva thanks to the jockey John Atzeniknown as Tittiariding the mare Violenta da Clodia, born in 2013 and now in her fifth Palio di Siena.

A record for Tittia — It was the jockey who set the record John Atzeninow in its tenth victory and, this is the record, to his fifth consecutive success. In over five centuries of the history of the Palio di Siena, no one had managed to do better.

Second victory for Violenta da Clodia — Today was the second victory for the mare Raped by Clodia, winner also of last year's Palio dell'Assunta, always with the jockey Tittia (Giovanni Atzeni), but competing for the Leocorno district.

The other districts in the race — Competing at the Palio di Provenzano 2023 together with the Selva district were the districts of Istrice, Drago, Torre, Chiocciola, Aquila, Giraffa, Onda, Nicchio and Tartuca. Seven of these had not attended last year’s event, while the other three had been drawn by lot as per the event regulations.

The comeback and the triumph of Tittia — In the first places, in a duel that kept the audience present in Siena in suspense and the one who was following it from home live on A7, there were the Contrada dell'Onda and della Torre, but suddenly Tittia managed to take the lead and, followed by Gingillo per la Torre, he remounted and took the victory home.