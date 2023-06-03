Venice – It was won for the second consecutive time by Genoa the 68th edition of the Palio of the Ancient Maritime Republics which took place this afternoon in Venice. Venice ranked second, followed by Amalfi and Pisa.

The crews battled it out on the water, in a competition area of ​​2,000 metersfrom the Sant’Elena Gardens along the San Marco Basin to the finish line in front of the Basilica della Salute.

At the mid-race buoy Genoa, which had also won the previous edition, pulled away from its rivals, appearing alone at the finish line.

In this video the arrival of the Genoese galley

The event, hosted by the four cities on a rotating basis, celebrates the rivalries and businesses of the Maritime Republics. On board each galley there are eight rowers and a helmsman. “Congratulations to Genoa – said the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro – they made an exceptional race”.