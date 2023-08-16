Uncle Frac wins his second Career without the jockey Brigante, who ended up on the ground. The Panther also crashes when he was leading

The favorite won Uncle Tailcoatthe only horse at the start of Palio of the Assumption 2023 with a win behind. It was there to mount it Charles Sannasaid Brigandbut it fell. A triumph for the Contrada dell’Oca, the most victorious of all, who returned after a four-year absence due to Covid and the disqualification of two palios remedied in 2019. However, her last victory dates back to 2013 with Tittia and the horse Guess. Worth mentioning is the sensational mistake of Tittia, who started clearly in the lead, crashed at the first corner of San Martino throwing away a victory at that point almost written.

Palio di Siena August 2023: the order at the canapi — This is the canapé order read by the mossiere Bartolo Ambrosione at its 18th Palio:

Tartuca Caterpillar Snail Goose Panther Eagle Tower Dragon Giraffe

So the horse of the Istrice district remained in pursuit.

Jockeys and horses for each contrada — These were all the jockey-horse pairings for each of the ten districts that participated in this Palio dell’Assunta:

John Atzeni (Tittia) on Abbantesa for the Giraffe

Charles Sanna (Brigand) on Uncle Tailcoat for the Goose

Jonathan Bartoletti (Mess) on Anda e Bola for the Panther

Andrea Coghe (Storm) on Vitzichesu for the Dragon

Giuseppe Zedde (Trinket) on I confess for the Snail

Sebastiano Murtas (Hail) on Outspoken for the Tartuca

Federico Guglielmi (Tamure) on Antine Day for the Porcupine

Valter Pusceddu (Curler) on Angel face for the Eagle

Joshua Carboni (Carbide) on Tobacco for the Tower

Enrico Bruschelli (Looker) on Zenis for the Caterpillar

The rivalries — At this Palio there were three rivalries: the one between Eagle and Pantherthe one between Snail and Tartuca and that between Goose and Tower.

The banner — The banner of this edition of Palio of the Assumption was made by Marco Lodola and it is true kaleidoscope of colors. In the upper part there is the Madonna with a red dress and a blue cloak, whose face is not outlined, as well as that of all the others present in the central part of the drapery where a large black horse emerges, then further down the symbols of the districts of Siena. Lodola is among the founders of the Movimento Nuovo Futurismo and stands out precisely for the “pop” use of color, but also of light, which he manages to capture through a skilful choice of colors for a result of great visual impact.