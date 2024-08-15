Was Contrada Capitana dell’Onda won this afternoon, Thursday 15 August, the fifth trial of the Palio di Siena dedicated to the Assumption of 16 August, the so-called ‘dress rehearsal’with the horse Canarinu and the jockey Sebastiano Murtas known as Grandine. The exit of the Contrade from the Cortile del Podestà of Palazzo Pubblico in Piazza del Campo was scheduled at 7:15 pm. The test was preceded by a detachment of mounted Carabinieri.

For the sixth test, the so-called ‘Provaccia’ (tomorrow morning, Friday 16 August, 9 am), the order at the ropes will be reversed compared to this afternoon: Selva, Nicchio, Onda, Lupa, Istrice, Oca, Chiocciola, Valdimontone, Leocorno, Civetta (run-up).

On the day of the Palio, Friday 16 August, the Jockey’s Mass will be held at 7:45 a.m. (officiated by Cardinal and Archbishop Augusto Paolo Lojudice at the external Chapel of Palazzo Pubblico), while at 9 a.m. the horses are scheduled to leave the Cortile del Podestà, with warning at 8:20 a.m. and clear the track at 8:40 a.m., for the ‘Provaccia’. At 2:50 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. the firecrackers will be fired for the first and second warning, then at 4:10 p.m. the clearing of the track will begin to allow the parade of the Carabinieri on horseback at 4:45 p.m. Then at 4:50 p.m. the Historical Procession will enter Piazza del Campo. At 7 p.m. the horses will leave the Cortile del Podestà for the Palio. The last access to Piazza del Campo from via Duprè will be closed at 5.45 pm, in accordance with the provisions of the city authorities.

Tomorrow’s guests

The Municipality of Siena, on the occasion of the Palio dell’Assunta on August 16, will host some national and international personalities who will look out from the triple lancet windows of Palazzo Pubblico in Piazza del Campo to watch the Historical Procession and the Carriera.

Guests who have confirmed their presence will include Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, accompanied by Princess Mabel and two daughters (other members of the Dutch royal family will also be present); Qatari Ambassador Khaled Youssef Al-Sada; MPs Salvatore Caiata, Chiara Tenerini, Erica Mazzetti; Christopher Trott, Ambassador of Her Britannic Majesty to the Holy See; photographer Dan Winters; actress Cristiana Dell’Anna; and 2024 Mangia Award winner Luca Venturi.