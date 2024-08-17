Palio di Siena August 17, 2024, winner: who won today’s Career | Result

PALIO DI SIENA 17 AUGUST 2024 RESULT – Who won the Palio di Siena on August 17, 2024? The contrada triumphed in Piazza del Campo Updating

Which are the Contrade that ran in the Palio di Siena on August 17, 2024? In each Palio, the seven Contrade that did not compete in the Carriera of the previous year on the same date “rightfully” run, July after July and August after August, while the other three are drawn by lot from among the ten that did participate. This year, for the Palio of August 16, the Contrade ran, as per tradition, ten Contrade. Seven of these will compete by right: Selva, Lupa, Valdimontone, Onda, Nicchio, Leocorno, and Civetta. The remaining three were drawn by lot last July 7: they are Chiocciola, Oca, and Istrice. Let’s now look at the Contrade with their assigned horses and jockeys.

Contrada della Selva: horse Tabacco; jockey Andrea Sanna

Contrada della Lupa: horse Benitos; jockey Dino Pes called Velvet

Contrada Valdimontone: horse Veranu; jockey Jonatan Bartoletti called Scompiglio

Contrada dell’Onda: horse Canarinu; jockey Sebastiano Murtas called Grandine

Contrada del Nicchio: horse Brivido Sardo; jockey Federico Guglielmi called Tamurè

Contrada del Leocorno: horse Zentiles; jockey Elias Mannucci called Turbine

Contrada della Civetta: horse Zenis; jockey Enrico Bruschelli called Bellocchio

Contrada of the Chiocciola: Comancio horse; jockey Giuseppe Zedde called Gingillo

Contrada dell’Oca: horse Ares Elce; jockey Carlo Sanna called Brigante

Contrada dell’Istrice: horse Viso d’Angelo; jockey Giovanni Atzeni called Tittia

We have seen who won (the winner) the Palio di Siena on August 17, 2024, but what is the Drappellone won by the contrada? The prize that was awarded to the winning contrada of the Palio was created by the artist Riccardo Guasco. A Drappellone played on the chromatic contrasts of the earth, the yellows and ochres of the tuff, with the colors of the sky, the buildings, the flags that wave in Siena during the Palio in a large universe of shapes and colors of cubist inspiration. From cubism and futurism comes the fragmentation of the typical shapes of the kaleidoscope, shapes that intersect with each other generating lines that guide the eye in a vertical descent, which ideally starts from the crowned head of the Madonna and goes down along diagonal lines to the Piazza del Campo. We move from a sacred dimension to a more earthly dimension of the Palio, touching the civic tower of the town hall, the horses, the buildings, until we descend to the earth of the Piazza with its characteristic semicircular shape and division into segments. Here is the photo.