Palio di Siena August 16, 2024, tickets: how much do they cost and where to buy them

How much do tickets cost to attend the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2024? We’ll tell you right away: a seat at the mossa can be worth even more than 500 euros. But be careful: most of the “seats” are free. In fact, you can watch the Carriera from inside Piazza del Campo, where access is free until all seats are taken (last access closes at 5:45 p.m.). To access the balconies, boxes, and windows, which are all private seats, you need a ticket.

Tickets for the Palio di Siena start at 260 euros per person, with the best seats costing significantly more. Tickets for the Palio trials start at 60 euros per person. Where to buy tickets for the Palio di Siena? Since there is no centralized ticket office, you must contact the managers of the individual boxes (palcaioli) or the owners of the apartments overlooking the Piazza directly. Many VIPs attend the two races every year for free as guests of those who have a balcony overlooking the piazza. But which are the contrade that will run the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2024? Seven of these will compete by right: Selva, Lupa, Valdimontone, Onda, Nicchio, Leocorno and Civetta. The remaining three were drawn last July 7: Chiocciola, Oca and Istrice.

Plan

We have seen how and where to buy tickets for the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2024, but what is the program for today? Here it is:

at 7.45am Mass of the Jockey, officiated by Cardinal and Archbishop Augusto Paolo Lojudice at the external chapel of Palazzo Pubblico

at 9 am the horses leave the Cortile del Podestà for the Provaccia

at 4.45 pm parade of the Carabinieri on horseback

at 4.50 pm entrance of the Historical Parade in Piazza del Campo

at 7pm the horses will leave the Cortile del Podestà for the Palio (the last access from via Duprè will be closed at 5.45pm).

Once the Procession is over, a bang from a firecracker announces the exit of the horses from the Entrone. Each jockey is given an oxwhip with which he can encourage his horse and/or hinder his opponents during the race. Then the pairs approach the start point where the two ropes have been stretched between which they will be called by the starter, who on this occasion will be Renato Bircolotti, to line up. The entry order is established by chance.