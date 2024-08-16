Palio di Siena August 16, 2024, the districts that will take part in today’s Carriera

Today, Friday 16 August 2024, the Palio di Siena. A race that will see, as always, 10 Contrade compete for the final victory. But which Contrade have been drawn for the Palio of August 16, 2024? The seven Contrade that did not compete in the Carriera of the previous year on the same date will “rightfully” run, July after July and August after August, while the other three are drawn from among the ten that did participate. Seven of these will compete by right: Selva, Lupa, Valdimontone, Onda, Nicchio, Leocorno, and Civetta. The remaining three were drawn last July 7: Chiocciola, Oca, and Istrice.

Horses

We have seen the contrade of the Palio di Siena August 16, 2024, but how are the horses assigned to the participating contrade? The ten Contrade participate in the race with a horse that is assigned to them by random draw from a pool of horses selected among those physically suitable. The suitability tests and the assignment of the horses (the Tratta), take place three days before the Palio; before the Palio, six trial races are held (one in the morning and one in the afternoon) during which the jockey, chosen by the Contrada, becomes familiar with the horse which, at the same time, becomes familiar with the tuff of the Piazza. These are the horses for the Palio di Siena today, August 16, 2024:

Zentiles for the Contrada del Leocorno (ear number 2, thigh number 3), debutant;

Veranu for the Contrada Valdimontone (ear number 3, thigh number 10), ran the Palio twice;

Angel Face for the Contrada dell’Istrice (ear number 6, thigh number 24), he ran the Palio five times;

Ares Elce for the Contrada dell’Oca (ear number 5, thigh number 17), ran the Palio once;

Sardinian Thrill for the Contrada del Nicchio (ear number 9, thigh number 29), he ran the Palio once;

Benitos for the Contrada della Lupa (ear number 7, thigh number 26), debutant;

Zenis for the Contrada della Civetta (ear number 1, thigh number 1), ran the Palio once;

Canarinu for the Contrada dell’Onda (ear number 8, thigh number 27), debutant

Tobacco for the Contrada della Selva (ear number 10, thigh number 31), ran the Palio seven times and won it once;

Comancio for the Contrada della Chiocciola (ear number 4, thigh number 14), debutant