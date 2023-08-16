Palio di Siena 16 August 2023: who is the promoter Bartolo Ambrosione and what he does

Who is Bartolo Ambrosione, the organizer of the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023 and what does he do? In a Palio, that of Siena included, the starter is the one who, by lowering the canape, starts the horse race of the event. He is the only and unquestionable judge on the validity of the start (the so-called “move”) of any preliminary stages and of the actual race. The mover can also lower the canape for safety reasons, when one or more districts “force” the move. When the rope is lowered but the mover, at his unquestionable judgement, does not consider the start valid (incorrect alignment, exchanged positions, etc.), he decrees the annulment of the move itself.

He also makes the call inside the canapés according to the orders pre-established by lot, different for any trials and for the prize. He can bring the horses out and back from the ropes, without changing the calling order, when he thinks alignment is difficult. He can recall and admonish the jockeys in case of incorrect behaviour. Reprimands and admonitions then translate into disqualifications for the contrade or for the jockeys.

At the Palio di Siena he is appointed by the municipal administration, on the recommendation of the captains of the seventeen districts. The mossiere plays his role inside the verrocchio during the batteries of the section, for the six trials and for the race of the Palio, from which he controls both the lowering mechanism of the canape to give the move, and the button for the explosion of the firecracker to decree its cancellation. But who is Bartolo Ambrosione, the starter designated for the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023? Let’s see it together.

Bartolo Ambrosione (Brescia, May 22, 1959) is a knight. In his career he played in two editions of the Olympic Games: Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988. In 1984 he finished in 30th place in the individual event and seventh in the team competition; four years later he finished 11th in the individual, while Italy did not complete the team competition. In the 2000s he was several times the organizer of the Palio di Siena. Bartolo Ambrosione has a wife and two daughters.

Why is the organizer of the Palio of Siena taken away after the start? By tradition, the starter, as soon as he has made the Move, goes away and never looks at the progress of the Career until the end. The reason is related to public order. Being, essentially, the referee of the Career, he could be challenged or attacked by the contradaioli in the square. Hence the “wise” decision to disappear in the shortest possible time.