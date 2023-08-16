Palio di Siena August 16, 2023: the regulation of the Career

What is the regulation of the Palio di Siena scheduled for today, August 16, 2023? The “career” has few but precise rules. In the race, ten of the seventeen districts into which the city of Siena is divided face each other in turn, so that no one manages to skip two in a row. Which districts will take part in the Palio on August 16, 2023? Here they are:

TOWER

DRAGON

CATERPILLAR

PANTHER

GOOSE

EAGLE

Porcupine

TURTLE

SNAIL

GIRAFFE

The “career” cannot be considered as a simple horse race: it is also a true medieval joust in which everything is allowed (even getting bribed by “colleagues-opponents”) and it is a clash between districts, vengeful and – at times – even violent. In the square, each district is represented by a jockey and a horse. The latter is considered the true representative of the contrada, given that he can also win “shaken”, that is, without having his jockey on his back. The jockeys are paid thousands of euros by the contrade from which they are hired, but there is no regulation that forbids them from being “corrupted”… The horses, on the other hand, are randomly assigned to the contrade.

The race

After the final waving of the extras on the track, the horses enter Piazza del Campo (Siena) and go up to vicolo della Costarella dei Barbieri for departure. At that point the “mossiere” (the person in charge of managing and validating the start, the highlight of the race) receives a sealed letter from a traffic policeman in which there is the order for the horses to enter the ropes drawn a few moments before . Very important if not decisive entry order: the position between the ropes can increase or decrease the chances of victory.

But how does the departure work? The departure takes place with a running horse (the tenth called by the mossiere) which positioned outside the ropes decides when to enter and start the race: everything can happen in a few minutes or after hours. Why? Usually the running jockey decides to start the Palio when the horses of one or more rival districts are badly positioned to take maximum advantage in terms of victory. Once they have left, the horses – with or without a jockey (they often fall) – will have to make three clockwise laps around the square. Whoever crosses the “finish line” first wins the Palio.

PALIO: HISTORY AND CURIOSITIES