The Palio di Siena, postponed yesterday, July 2nd due to rain, will be held today at 7:00 p.m. The race, which will be broadcast live on TV by La7, was cancelled yesterday with the display of the green flag after the downpour that made Piazza del Campo impassable.

The mayor of Siena, Nicoletta Fabio, has proceeded to sign a special ordinance for the Carriera to be held today, Wednesday 3 July, after hearing the opinions of the competent municipal services, the Deputies of the festival and the Captains of the participating Contrade, as well as the opinions of the prefect and the police chief of Siena. The exit of the horses from the Cortile del Podestà of Palazzo Pubblico in Piazza del Campo at 7:00 pm has been confirmed, as has the order at the ropes of yesterday evening, Tuesday 2 July.

Contrade, jockeys and horses: what you need to know

Giraffa, Nicchio, Onda, Valdimontone, Pantera, Bruco, Leocorno, Lupa, Civetta and Oca are the districts at the start of the Palio dedicated to the Madonna di Provenzano.

Six of the ten horses are making their debut on the tuff track and none of the quadrupeds has ever won the Palio.

The Valdimontone district will run with Jonatan Bartoletti known as Scompiglio, the Panther with Enrico Bruschelli known as Bellocchio, the Caterpillar with Mattia Chiavassa known as Tambani, the Leocorno with Sebastiano Murtas known as Grandine, the Wolf with Andrea Coghe known as Tempesta, the Owl with Federico Guglielmi known as Tamuré, the Goose with Giovanni Atzeni known as Tittia, the Giraffe with Gabriele Puligheddu known as Granito, the Nicchio with Elias Mannucci known as Turbine, the Wave with Carlo Sanna known as Brigante.

The program before the Palio

The Historical Procession took place yesterday in its entirety and therefore will not be repeated. The figures of the Municipality and the Contrade, accompanied by the bursars, will meet in Piazza del Mercato and must enter from 5 to 6 pm from the Magazzini del Sale to take their places on the Comparse stage. At 5.10 pm the clearing of the track will begin; at 5.40 pm via Dupré will be opened for access to the inside of the square, until the maximum number allowed is reached and in any case no later than 6.40 pm. From 5.50 pm to 6.30 pm the horses and jockeys must be accompanied to the Entrane by the Barbaresco, vice Barbaresco, Captain and Trustees, entering from Via Rinaldini.

At 6:45 pm the Palazzo’s wheelers will come out onto the tuff to accompany the Drappellone towards the Judges’ stage. At 6:50 pm the standard-bearers and drummers of the seventeen Consorelle will enter for the victory flag-throwing. Finally, at 7:00 pm, the explosion of the firecracker for the exit of the horses from the Cortile del Podestà and the beginning of the Carriera.

For those who have tickets for the municipal boxes, access will be permitted from via del Casato and via Dupré by 6:30 p.m., upon presentation of the coupon valid for yesterday, Tuesday 2 July. All existing ordinances relating to the Palio of 2 July have been extended until 3 July.