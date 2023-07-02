Palio di Siena 2 July 2023, who does the commentary of the Career on La7: journalist and commentator

Who does the commentary of the Palio di Siena on 2 July 2023 dedicated to the Madonna of Provenzano broadcast today on La7? The well-known football journalist and commentator Pierluigi Pardo recounted the historic match in Piazza del Campo. Commenting on the historian of the Palio, Giovanni Mazzini. The couple made their debut in last year’s Career, the first broadcast by La7. Then the encore in August and today the third experience.

But who is Pierluigi Pardo? Roman from the Trieste district, he graduated in economics from the Sapienza University of Rome in 1999. Product of Michele Plastino’s Small Group (journalism and communication laboratory that launched journalists such as Sandro Piccinini, Massimo Marianella and Fabio Caressa), between 1999 and 2001 he alternates between working as a marketing assistant brand manager at Procter & Gamble, as a commentator on Tele+ and as a radio host for Roman broadcasters. From the relationship with Lorenza Baroncelli, architect and urban planner, he had a son, Diego, born in June 2022. After having worked for a long time at Sky Sport and Mediaset, since 2 August 2018 he has been the commentator of the Serie A championship cartel matches broadcast from the DAZN platform. He also takes care of the Parto con Pardo format. On 4 April 2022, his new Monday evening in-depth program Supertele – Leggero come un ballo kicked off on DAZN.

Horses and jockeys

We have seen who is doing the commentary of the Palio di Siena 2 July 2023, but what are the horses and jockeys in Piazza del Campo today? The ten Contradas participate in the race with a horse that is assigned to them by drawing lots from a shortlist of horses selected from those physically fit. The eligibility tests and the assignment of the horses (the Tratta) take place three days before the Palio; before the Palio, six test rides are held (one in the morning and one in the afternoon) during which the jockey, chosen by the Contrada, becomes familiar with the horse which, at the same time, becomes familiar with the tuff of the Piazza.

Which horses will race in the Palio di Siena on 2 July 2023? Fate kissed the districts of Selva and Torre to which the horses that have already won in Piazza del Campo went, respectively Violenta da Clodia and Zio Frac. The Contradaioli of the Onda also rejoiced with the horse Viso d’Angelo, considered one of the strongest. The other horses that have already run at least one Palio are Una Per Tutti assigned to Tartuca, Reo Confesso to Istrice, Astoriux to Nicchio, Ungaros to Drago. Three rookie horses: Anda and Bola won by lot at Chiocciola, Abbasantesa at Giraffa and Veranu at Aquila.

But let’s get to the jockeys. Here are the pairings: the Porcupine will rely on Federico Arri known as Ares; Drago chose Andrea Coghe known as Tempesta; Tower in the hands of Giuseppe Zedde known as Gingillo; Chiocciola with Jonathan Bartoletti known as Scompiglio; Aquila will rely on Stefano Piras known as Scangeo; the Giraffe will focus on Federico Guglielmi known as Tamurè; Giovanni Atzeni known as Tittia will run through the Selva; the Onda will take to the streets with Carlo Sanna known as Brigante; Nicchio with Elias Mannucci known as Turbine; and finally Tartuca chose Sebastiano Murtas known as Grandine.