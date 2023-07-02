Palio di Siena 2 July 2023: the jockeys who will run the Career

Which jockeys will take part in the Palio di Siena on 2 July 2023? In the past few hours, the various districts that will run the Career have made their choices. The Porcupine will rely on Federico Arri known as Ares; Drago chose Andrea Coghe known as Tempesta; Tower in the hands of Giuseppe Zedde known as Gingillo; Chiocciola with Jonathan Bartoletti known as Scompiglio; Aquila will rely on Stefano Piras known as Scangeo; the Giraffe will focus on Federico Guglielmi known as Tamurè; Giovanni Atzeni known as Tittia will run through the Selva; the Onda will take to the streets with Carlo Sanna known as Brigante; Nicchio with Elias Mannucci known as Turbine; and finally Tartuca chose Sebastiano Murtas known as Grandine. To recap:

And the horses? Here are those drawn from the various districts for the Palio di Siena on 2 July 2023:

Porcupine: Reo I confess

Dragon: Ungaros

Tower: Uncle Frac

Snail: Anda and Bola

Eagle: Veranu

Giraffe: Abbasantesa

Selva: Raped by Clodia

Wave: Angel face

Niche: Astoriux

Tartuca: One for All

Regulation

We have seen the jockeys (and horses) of the districts for the Palio di Siena on 2 July 2023, but what are the regulations? The departure takes place with a running horse (the tenth) which positioned outside the canape decides when to enter and start the race: sometimes this happens in a few minutes, but it can also last for hours depending on the situation between rival districts. Usually the running jockey decides to start the Palio when the horses of one or more rival districts are badly positioned, or when that of an allied district is in a favorable position. Once they have started, the horses – with or without a jockey – will have to make three clockwise laps around the square. In the race, ten of the seventeen districts into which the city of Siena is divided face each other in turn, so that no one manages to skip two in a row (barring disqualifications).