Palio di Siena 2 July 2023, the banner that will be delivered to the winning contrada | PHOTO

What is the banner for the Palio di Siena on 2 July 2023 dedicated to the Madonna of Provenzano? The prize that will be awarded to the winning contrada of the Palio was created by the artist Roberto Di Jullo. The figures seem to communicate movement and harmony among themselves; the horses intertwine in a sign that is motion and pure energy, entangled in a knot that develops new forms, an unruly and unruly material against any coercive domestication. Below is the photo of the banner up for grabs today, July 2:

The contrade will compete for the coveted prize:

Porcupine

Dragon

Tower

Snail

Eagle

Giraffe

Forest

Wave

Niche

Tartuca

Streaming and TV

We have seen the banner for the Palio di Siena on 2 July 2023, but where to see the Career on live TV and live streaming? Once again this year La7 will be showing the traditional race live in the Tuscan city. For some time now La7 has taken the place of Rai in broadcasting live coverage of the Palio di Siena. In the last tender to assign the TV rights to the event, La7’s offer was 540,000, around 67,000 euros for the Palio, almost double what Rai was offering. The last experience with a private TV was in 1995, when the rights were acquired by Mediaset for just one year. For the Palio of 2 July 2023, the live broadcast will start at 17.30 and will also be visible in streaming through the La7 website. Commentary entrusted to the historic voice of Italian football, Pierluigi Pardo. At the comment Giovanni Mazzini, historian of the Palio.