Palio di Siena 2 July 2023: districts, horses, jockeys, banners and live streaming

Today, Sunday 2 July 2023, the Palio di Siena is being held in honor of the Madonna di Provenzano, whose banner, which will go to the winning Contrada, was created by Roberto Di Jullo. We remind you that there are two Palios that are run every year: the first on 2 July, in honor of the Madonna of Provenzano, the second on 16 August in honor of the Madonna dell’Assunta, and there are ten – out of the seventeen overall – the Contrade that run every Palio. But let’s see together all the information in detail on the prize scheduled for today.

Contrade

What are the districts that run the Palio di Siena today, July 2, 2023? The seven Contrade that did not compete in the Career of the previous year on the same date, July on July and August on August, run by right, while the other three are drawn by lot among the ten that instead had participated. This year for the Palio of 2 July the Contrade that run are:

Porcupine

Dragon

Tower

Snail

Eagle

Giraffe

Forest

Wave

Niche

Tartuca

Istrice, Drago, Torre and Chiocciola are the four Contrade that were drawn by lot in the Sala degli Arazzi inside the Town Hall in Piazza del Campo in Siena and which, together with the six participants by right: Aquila, Giraffa, Selva, Onda , Nicchio and Tartuca will take part in the Palio di Siena on 2 July 2023 which is held in honor of the Madonna di Provenzano.

Horses and jockeys

How are the horses assigned to the districts participating in the Palio di Siena on 2 July 2023? The ten Contradas participate in the race with a horse that is assigned to them by drawing lots from a shortlist of horses selected from those physically fit. The eligibility tests and the assignment of the horses (the Tratta) take place three days before the Palio; before the Palio, six test rides are held (one in the morning and one in the afternoon) during which the jockey, chosen by the Contrada, becomes familiar with the horse which, at the same time, becomes familiar with the tuff of the Piazza.

Which horses will race in the Palio di Siena on 2 July 2023? Fate kissed the districts of Selva and Torre to which the horses that have already won in Piazza del Campo went, respectively Violenta da Clodia and Zio Frac. The Contradaioli of the Onda also rejoiced with the horse Viso d’Angelo, considered one of the strongest. The other horses that have already run at least one Palio are Una Per Tutti assigned to Tartuca, Reo Confesso to Istrice, Astoriux to Nicchio, Ungaros to Drago. Three rookie horses: Anda and Bola won by lot at Chiocciola, Abbasantesa at Giraffa and Veranu at Aquila.

But let’s get to the jockeys. Here are the pairings: the Porcupine will rely on Federico Arri known as Ares; Drago chose Andrea Coghe known as Tempesta; Tower in the hands of Giuseppe Zedde known as Gingillo; Chiocciola with Jonathan Bartoletti known as Scompiglio; Aquila will rely on Stefano Piras known as Scangeo; the Giraffe will focus on Federico Guglielmi known as Tamurè; Giovanni Atzeni known as Tittia will run through the Selva; the Onda will take to the streets with Carlo Sanna known as Brigante; Nicchio with Elias Mannucci known as Turbine; and finally Tartuca chose Sebastiano Murtas known as Grandine.

Today’s program, July 2, 2023

But let’s see together the program of the Palio di Siena today, 2 July 2023:

MORNING TESTS

8.20 am: notice

8.40 am: Start clearing the Runway

9.00 am: Horses exit from the Cortile del Podestà

AFTERNOON TESTS

18.45: notice

7.15 pm: Runway clearing begins

7.45 pm: Horses exit from the Cortile del Podestà

PALIO

3.30 pm: first notice

16.00: second notice

4.40 pm: Runway clearing begins

5.15 pm: Parade of the Carabinieri squad on horseback

5.20 pm: Entrance to the Historical Procession in the “Campo”

7.30 pm: Horses exit from the Cortile del Podestà

At the end of the Procession, a bang of the firecracker announces the exit of the horses from the Entrone. Each jockey is given an ox nerve with which he can incite the horse and / or hinder the opponents during the race. Then the pairs approach the point of the move where the two ropes have been stretched between which they will be called by the mover, who also on this occasion will be Bartolo Ambrosione, to line up. The order of entry is determined by chance.

Regulation

The departure takes place with a running horse (the tenth) which positioned outside the canape decides when to enter and start the race: sometimes this happens in a few minutes, but it can also last for hours depending on the situation between rival districts. Usually the running jockey decides to start the Palio when the horses of one or more rival districts are badly positioned, or when that of an allied district is in a favorable position. Once they have started, the horses – with or without a jockey – will have to make three clockwise laps around the square. In the race, ten of the seventeen districts into which the city of Siena is divided face each other in turn, so that no one manages to skip two in a row (barring disqualifications). Below are the 17 districts of Siena:

EAGLE

CATERPILLAR

SNAIL

OWL

DRAGON

GIRAFFE

Porcupine

LEOCORN

SHE WOLF

NICHE

GOOSE

WAVE

PANTHER

WILD

TURTLE

TOWER

VALDIMONTONE

The districts, as we know them today, have existed since 1729 but their origins date back to the year one thousand, when small associations were born in Siena that offered services to pilgrims heading to Rome along the Via Francigena. The long history of the districts is also made up of rivalry and violence which for centuries have found an outlet in the Palio.

Palio di Siena 2 July 2023: the banner

We have seen the program and districts of the Palio di Siena on 2 July 2023, but what is the banner? The prize that will be awarded to the winning contrada of the Palio was created by the artist Roberto Di Jullo. The figures seem to communicate movement and harmony among themselves; the horses intertwine in a sign that is motion and pure energy, entangled in a knot that develops new forms, an unruly and unruly material against any coercive domestication.

Streaming, TV and commentator

Where to see the Palio di Siena today, 2 July 2023, live on TV and live streaming? Once again this year La7 will be showing the traditional race live in the Tuscan city. For some time now La7 has taken the place of Rai in broadcasting live coverage of the Palio di Siena. In the last tender to assign the TV rights to the event, La7’s offer was 540,000, around 67,000 euros for the Palio, almost double what Rai was offering. The last experience with a private TV was in 1995, when the rights were acquired by Mediaset for just one year. For the Palio of 2 July 2023, the live broadcast will start at 17.30 and will also be visible in streaming through the La7 website. Commentary entrusted to the historic voice of Italian football, Pierluigi Pardo. At the comment Giovanni Mazzini, historian of the Palio.