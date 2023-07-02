Palio di Siena 2 July 2023, the districts that will take part in today’s Career

Today, Sunday 2 July 2023, the Palio di Siena. Race that will see, as always, 10 districts compete for the final victory. But which are the districts extracted for the Palio of 2 July 2023? The seven Contrade that did not compete in the Career of the previous year on the same date, July on July and August on August, run by right, while the other three are drawn by lot among the ten that instead had participated. This year for the Palio of 2 July the Contrade that run are:

Porcupine

Dragon

Tower

Snail

Eagle

Giraffe

Forest

Wave

Niche

Tartuca

Horses and jockeys

We have seen the districts of the Palio di Siena 2 July 2023, but how are the horses assigned to the participating districts? The ten Contradas participate in the race with a horse that is assigned to them by drawing lots from a shortlist of horses selected from those physically fit. The eligibility tests and the assignment of the horses (the Tratta) take place three days before the Palio; before the Palio, six test rides are held (one in the morning and one in the afternoon) during which the jockey, chosen by the Contrada, becomes familiar with the horse which, at the same time, becomes familiar with the tuff of the Piazza. These are the horses and jockeys for today’s Palio di Siena, 2 July 2023: