Palio di Siena 17 August 2024 streaming and live tv: where to watch the Carriera

Today, August 17, 2024, after yesterday’s postponement (due to rain), the Palio di Siena will be run in honor of the Madonna dell’Assunta, whose banner, which will go to the winning Contrada, was created by Riccardo Guasco. The most anticipated event of the year returns to ignite the Tuscan city and the many fans around the world. Let us remember that there are two Palios that are run every year: the first on July 2, in honor of the Madonna di Provenzano, the second on August 16 in honor of the Madonna dell’Assunta, and there are ten – out of seventeen in total – the Contrade that run each Palio. Where to watch the Palio di Siena on August 17, 2024 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The Palio will be broadcast on La7. For years, Rai had been the one to broadcast the Palio di Siena live. However, La7’s offer at the last call for bids for the TV rights of the event was 540 thousand, approximately 67 thousand euros per Palio, almost double what Rai was offering. For the Palio of August 17, the live broadcast on La7 will start at 6:40 pm. At 7 pm the horses will enter the square to complete the Carriera, postponed yesterday. Commentary by Pierluigi Pardo. Commentary by Giovanni Mazzini, historian of the Palio.

Palio di Siena 17 August 2024 streaming

Not only TV. The event will also be visible in live streaming through the website of La7 where you can simply access it to watch the race from your PC, tablet or smartphone. In short, missing the Palio will be really difficult.

Contrade

We have seen where to watch the Palio di Siena on August 17, 2024 live on TV and live streaming, but which are the contrade that run today’s Carriera? Seven of these will compete by right: Selva, Lupa, Valdimontone, Onda, Nicchio, Leocorno and Civetta. The remaining three were drawn last July 7: they are Chiocciola, Oca and Istrice.

The start is with a chasing horse (the tenth) that, positioned outside the starting line, decides when to enter and start the race: sometimes this happens in a few minutes, but it can also last hours depending on the situation between rival contradas. Usually the chasing jockey decides to start the Palio when the horses of one or more rival contradas are poorly positioned, or when that of an allied contrada is in a favorable position. Once started, the horses – with or without a jockey – must do three laps of the square in a clockwise direction. In the race, ten of the seventeen contradas into which the city of Siena is divided compete in turns, so that no one manages to skip two in a row (except for disqualifications).