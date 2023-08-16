Palio di Siena 16 August 2023, winner: who won today’s Career | Result

Who won (winner) the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2022?

What are the districts that ran the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023? In each palio, the seven Contrade that did not compete in the previous year’s Career on the same date, July over July and August over August, run by right, while the other three are drawn from among the ten that instead had participated. This year for the Palio of August 16 the Contrade ran:

TOWER

DRAGON

CATERPILLAR

PANTHER

GOOSE

EAGLE

Porcupine

TURTLE

SNAIL

GIRAFFE

And the horses? During the draw, the Goose who brought Uncle Tailcoat to the stable, the two rivals, Aquila and Pantera, to whom fate entrusted Viso d’Angelo and Anda and Bola, rejoiced. And finally the Giraffe with Abbasantesa. The blindfolded goddess entrusted them with the horses considered to be the most powerful and expert of this lot. But let’s see all the assignments together:

Porcupine – Antine Day (7-year-old sorrel newcomer);

Giraffa – Abbasantesa (female of seven years, a Palio already run)

Aquila – Viso d’Angelo (9 year old bay, three Palios already run);

Caterpillar – Zenis (debutant);

Drago – Vitzichesu (8 year old bay, a Palio already run);

Torre – Tabacco (11-year-old gelding, five Palios already run);

Pantera – Anda and Bola (seven-year-old horse, a Palio already run);

Oca – Zio Frac (three Palios already run, one won);

Chiocciola – Reo Confesso (three Palios already run);

Tartuca – Schietta (three Palios already run).

Big Drape

We have seen who won (the winner) the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023, but what is the banner conquered by the contrada? The prize that was awarded to the winning contrada of the Palio was created by the artist Marco Lodola. It’s a kaleidoscope of colors. A contamination of styles. In the upper part of the drape the Madonna with a red dress and a blue cloak. Her face is not outlined, as well as those that fill the rest. As in all the works that distinguish the Lombard master. They are timeless faces. Below is the picture: