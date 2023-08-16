Palio di Siena 16 August 2023, who does the commentary of the Career on La7: journalist and commentator

Who does the commentary of the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023 dedicated to the Madonna dell’Assunta broadcast today on La7? The well-known football journalist and commentator Pierluigi Pardo recounted the historic match in Piazza del Campo. Commenting on the historian of the Palio, Giovanni Mazzini. The couple made their debut in last year’s Career, the first broadcast by La7.

But who is Pierluigi Pardo? Roman from the Trieste district, he graduated in economics from the Sapienza University of Rome in 1999. Product of Michele Plastino’s Small Group (journalism and communication laboratory that launched journalists such as Sandro Piccinini, Massimo Marianella and Fabio Caressa), between 1999 and 2001 he alternates between working as a marketing assistant brand manager at Procter & Gamble, as a commentator on Tele+ and as a radio host for Roman broadcasters. From the relationship with Lorenza Baroncelli, architect and urban planner, he had a son, Diego, born in June 2022. After having worked for a long time at Sky Sport and Mediaset, since 2 August 2018 he has been the commentator of the Serie A championship cartel matches broadcast from the DAZN platform. He also takes care of the Parto con Pardo format. On 4 April 2022, his new Monday evening in-depth program Supertele – Leggero come un ballo kicked off on DAZN.

Horses

We have seen who is doing the commentary of the Palio di Siena 16 August 2023, but what are the horses in Piazza del Campo today? The ten Contradas participate in the race with a horse that is assigned to them by drawing lots from a shortlist of horses selected from those physically fit. The eligibility tests and the assignment of the horses (the Tratta) take place three days before the Palio; before the Palio, six test rides are held (one in the morning and one in the afternoon) during which the jockey, chosen by the Contrada, becomes familiar with the horse which, at the same time, becomes familiar with the tuff of the Piazza.

Which horses will race in the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023? The two rivals, Aquila and Pantera, to whom fate has entrusted Viso d’Angelo and Anda and Bola, rejoice as the Goose who carries Uncle Tailcoat into the stable. And finally the Giraffe with Abbasantesa. The blindfolded goddess entrusted them with the horses considered to be the most powerful and expert of this lot. But let’s see all the assignments together: