Palio di Siena 16 August 2023, tickets: how much they cost and where to buy them

How much do tickets cost to attend the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023? We tell you right away: a place on the move can be worth even more than 500 euros. But beware: most of the “seats” are free. In fact, it is possible to watch the Career from inside Piazza del Campo, access to which is free while seats last (last access closes at 5.45pm). To access the balconies, boxes, windows, which are all private places, a ticket is required.

Palio di Siena tickets start at €260 per person, with the best seats costing significantly more. Tickets for the trials of the Palio start at 60 euros per person. Where to buy tickets for the Palio di Siena? Since there is no centralized ticket office, it is necessary to contact the managers of the individual boxes (palcaioli) directly or the owners of the apartments overlooking the Piazza. Many VIPs attend the two careers each year for free as guests of those who have a balcony overlooking the square. But which are the districts that will run the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023? Here they are:

TOWER

DRAGON

CATERPILLAR

PANTHER

GOOSE

EAGLE

Porcupine

TURTLE

SNAIL

GIRAFFE

Plan

We have seen how and where to buy tickets for the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023, but what is today’s program? There he is:

07:45 Piazza del Campo: “Mass of the Jockey”, celebrated in the Chapel of the Square.

09:00 Piazza del Campo: “Provaccia”, last test.

10:30 Town Hall: assignment of jockeys and horses.

14:00 In each Contrada: dressing of the Comparsa, blessing of the horse

16:00 Government Palace, Piazza Duomo: departure of the “Historical Procession”

16:50 Piazza del Campo: Entrance to the procession in the square

19:00 Piazza del Campo: Start of the Palio race.

At the end of the Procession, a bang of the firecracker announces the exit of the horses from the Entrone. Each jockey is given an ox nerve with which he can incite the horse and / or hinder the opponents during the race. Then the pairs approach the point of the move where the two ropes have been stretched between which they will be called by the mover, who also on this occasion will be Bartolo Ambrosione, to line up. The order of entry is determined by chance.