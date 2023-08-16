Palio di Siena 16 August 2023: the program of the day, times

What is today’s program for the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023? Everything will start at 7.45 to culminate after 19 with the actual race. Live TV on La7 is scheduled to start at 16.45. Below is the program in detail:

07:45 Piazza del Campo: “Mass of the Jockey”, celebrated in the Chapel of the Square.

09:00 Piazza del Campo: “Provaccia”, last test.

10:30 Town Hall: assignment of jockeys and horses.

14:00 In each Contrada: dressing of the Comparsa, blessing of the horse

16:00 Government Palace, Piazza Duomo: departure of the “Historical Procession”

16:50 Piazza del Campo: Entrance to the procession in the square

19:00 Piazza del Campo: Start of the Palio race.

At the end of the Procession, a bang of the firecracker announces the exit of the horses from the Entrone. Each jockey is given an ox nerve with which he can incite the horse and / or hinder the opponents during the race. Then the pairs approach the point of the move where the two ropes have been stretched between which they will be called by the mover, who also on this occasion will be Bartolo Ambrosione, to line up. The order of entry is determined by chance.

Regulation

We have seen the program of the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023, but what is the regulation? The departure takes place with a running horse (the tenth) which positioned outside the canape decides when to enter and start the race: sometimes this happens in a few minutes, but it can also last for hours depending on the situation between rival districts. Usually the running jockey decides to start the Palio when the horses of one or more rival districts are badly positioned, or when that of an allied district is in a favorable position. Once they have started, the horses – with or without a jockey – will have to make three clockwise laps around the square. In the race, ten of the seventeen districts into which the city of Siena is divided face each other in turn, so that none of them manages to skip two in a row (barring disqualifications). Below are the 17 districts of Siena:

EAGLE

CATERPILLAR

SNAIL

OWL

DRAGON

GIRAFFE

Porcupine

LEOCORN

SHE WOLF

NICHE

GOOSE

WAVE

PANTHER

WILD

TURTLE

TOWER

VALDIMONTONE

The districts, as we know them today, have existed since 1729 but their origins date back to the year one thousand, when small associations were born in Siena that offered services to pilgrims heading to Rome along the Via Francigena. The long history of the districts is also made up of rivalry and violence which for centuries have found an outlet in the Palio.