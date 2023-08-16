Palio di Siena 16 August 2023, the banner that will be delivered to the winning contrada | PHOTO

What is the banner for the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023 dedicated to the Madonna dell’Assunta? The prize that will be awarded to the winning contrada of the Palio was created by the artist Marco Lodola. It’s a kaleidoscope of colors. A contamination of styles. In the upper part of the drape the Madonna with a red dress and a blue cloak. Her face is not outlined, as well as those that fill the rest. As in all the works that distinguish the Lombard master. They are timeless faces. Below is the photo of the banner up for grabs today, August 16:

The contrade will compete for the coveted prize:

TOWER

DRAGON

CATERPILLAR

PANTHER

GOOSE

EAGLE

Porcupine

TURTLE

SNAIL

GIRAFFE

Streaming and TV

We have seen the banner for the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023, but where to see the Career live on TV and live streaming? Once again this year La7 will be showing the traditional race live in the Tuscan city. For some time now La7 has taken the place of Rai in broadcasting live coverage of the Palio di Siena. In the last tender to assign the TV rights to the event, La7’s offer was 540,000, around 67,000 euros for the Palio, almost double what Rai was offering. The last experience with a private TV was in 1995, when the rights were acquired by Mediaset for just one year. For the Palio on 16 August 2023, the live broadcast will start at 4.45 pm and will also be visible in streaming through the La7 website. Commentary entrusted to the historic voice of Italian football, Pierluigi Pardo. At the comment Giovanni Mazzini, historian of the Palio.