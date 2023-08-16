Palio di Siena 16 August 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the Career

Today, Wednesday 16 August 2023, the Palio di Siena is being held in honor of the Madonna dell’Assunta, whose banner, which will go to the winning Contrada, was created by Marco Lodola. The most awaited event of the year returns to inflame the Tuscan city and the many enthusiasts around the world. We remind you that there are two Palios that are run every year: the first on 2 July, in honor of the Madonna of Provenzano, the second on 16 August in honor of the Madonna dell’Assunta, and there are ten – out of the seventeen overall – the Contrade that run every Palio. Where to see the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023 live on TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

As happened last year, the Palio will be broadcast on La7: it will therefore be Cairo TV that will show the traditional race live in the Tuscan city. For years it was Rai that broadcast live coverage of the Palio di Siena. However, La7’s offer in the last call for TV rights to the event was 540,000, around 67,000 euros for the Palio, almost double what Rai was offering. The last experience with a private TV was in 1995, when the rights were acquired by Mediaset for just one year. For the Palio on August 16, the live broadcast on La7 will start at 4.45 pm. Commentary entrusted to Pierluigi Pardo. At the comment Giovanni Mazzini, historian of the Palio.

Palio of Siena August 16, 2023 streaming

Not just tv. The event will also be visible in live streaming through the website A7 where it will be sufficient to access it to watch the race from PCs, tablets and smartphones. In short, missing the Palio will be really difficult.

Contrade

We have seen where to see the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023 on live TV and live streaming, but which are the districts running today’s Career? The seven Contrade that did not compete in the Career of the previous year on the same date, July on July and August on August, run by right, while the other three are drawn by lot among the ten that instead had participated. This year for the Palio of 16 August 2023 the Contrade that run are:

TOWER

DRAGON

CATERPILLAR

PANTHER

GOOSE

EAGLE

Porcupine

TURTLE

SNAIL

GIRAFFE

The departure takes place with a running horse (the tenth) which positioned outside the canape decides when to enter and start the race: sometimes this happens in a few minutes, but it can also last for hours depending on the situation between rival districts. Usually the running jockey decides to start the Palio when the horses of one or more rival districts are badly positioned, or when that of an allied district is in a favorable position. Once they have started, the horses – with or without a jockey – will have to make three clockwise laps around the square. In the race, ten of the seventeen districts into which the city of Siena is divided face each other in turn, so that none of them manages to skip two in a row (barring disqualifications).