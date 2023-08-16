Palio di Siena 16 August 2023, horses and related districts: all assignments

Which horses will race in the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023? The ten Contradas participate in the race with a horse that is assigned to them by drawing lots from a shortlist of horses selected from those physically fit. The eligibility tests and the assignment of the horses (the Tratta) take place three days before the Palio; before the Palio, six test rides are held (one in the morning and one in the afternoon) during which the jockey, chosen by the Contrada, becomes familiar with the horse which, at the same time, becomes familiar with the tuff of the Piazza.

Which horses will race in the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023? The two rivals, Aquila and Pantera, to whom fate has entrusted Viso d’Angelo and Anda and Bola, rejoice as the Goose who carries Uncle Tailcoat into the stable. And finally the Giraffe with Abbasantesa. The blindfolded goddess entrusted them with the horses considered to be the most powerful and expert of this lot. But let’s see all the assignments together:

Porcupine – Antine Day (7-year-old sorrel newcomer);

Giraffa – Abbasantesa (female of seven years, a Palio already run)

Aquila – Viso d’Angelo (9 year old bay, three Palios already run);

Caterpillar – Zenis (debutant);

Drago – Vitzichesu (8 year old bay, a Palio already run);

Torre – Tabacco (11-year-old gelding, five Palios already run);

Pantera – Anda and Bola (seven-year-old horse, a Palio already run);

Oca – Zio Frac (three Palios already run, one won);

Chiocciola – Reo Confesso (three Palios already run);

Tartuca – Schietta (three Palios already run).

Streaming and TV

We have seen the horses that will race the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023 (Madonna dell’Assunta), but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? Once again this year La7 will be showing the traditional race live in the Tuscan city. For some time now La7 has taken the place of Rai in broadcasting live coverage of the Palio di Siena. In the last tender to assign the TV rights to the event, La7’s offer was 540,000, around 67,000 euros for the Palio, almost double what Rai was offering. The last experience with a private TV was in 1995, when the rights were acquired by Mediaset for just one year. For the Palio on 16 August 2023, the live broadcast will start at 4.45 pm and will also be visible in streaming through the La7 website. Commentary entrusted to the historic voice of Italian football, Pierluigi Pardo. At the comment Giovanni Mazzini, historian of the Palio.