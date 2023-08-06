La Spezia – Il Fezzano won. Indeed, swept if we look at the three races. Two of these, Senior and Female, turned green. The last one, the Junior one, went to arms instead of the Graces.

La Morin was a tribute to emotion. Between flags, smoke bombs, choirs and songs, joy and sadness mixed in the usual whirlwind of emotion. Everyone was crying, or almost. Tears were the lowest common denominator of day of Palio of the Gulf. There are those who paid for victory and those who lost. It is the compendium of one of the most heartfelt days of the year. The passion of the thirteen villages has no breaks. It grows throughout the season and culminates in a heartfelt and experienced challenge, not only by the villagers. Thousands, from West to East, have reached the stretch of sea in the center of the Gulf. And the party started hours before the first row. As per tradition, the red and whites of Porto Venere arrived by boat. All strictly dressed in white. A rainbow of scooters, on the other hand, brought several other villages to the city. There were the red and whites of the Grazie, the greens of Fezzano and the orange-grenade of Marola. Waves of color that made the Morin walk even more beautiful and festive. And then Cadimare, Lerici, Fossamastra, Muggiano, San Terenzo, Tellaro and the Venere Azzurra, without forgetting those who live near the competition field, such as La Spezia Centro and Canaletto.

Thus the afternoon slipped away between anxious waiting and the start of the races. Women they were the first to go into the water. And the female challenge could only testify to the indisputable strength of the weapon Fezzano. Alice Agrifogli, Marta Vannini, Sara Fonzi and Beatrice Nuzzelloled by the helmsman Jacopo Fortini, they did nothing but stamp the card with which they presented themselves to Morin. After eight races out of nine won this season, the girls in green lived up to expectations by finishing in front of everyone again on the most important day.

An hour later it was the turn of the Junior. And of the three, it was certainly the most spectacular race. After a halfway point in which all the guns were still in the running for the final victory, it was theThanks crew. Contrary to what happened for women, it was a breath of wind that divided winners and losers. A breath that brought the red and white colors into triumph thanks to Biagio Mori, Alessio Corsini, Gian Luca Cecchi, Alessio De Gennaro and the helmsman Ginevra Bordin.

Equally enthralling, at the culmination of a day of joy and colour, was the Palio Senior. She won the Fezzano. However, not as easily as might have been expected. The six victories in the last seven pre-palio contested were an important calling card, which however at Morin risked being thrown away. Canaletto dueled until the end, battling and even putting the bow in front for part of the race. An effort ultimately thwarted by the strength of the green force. Are they, Leonardo Richiusa, Nicolò Pucci, Luca Castellani and Francesco Landi, the kings of the Senior Palio. Guided by the expert wheelhouse Alice Marcantonicrossed the finish line in front of everyone, with a time of 11′ and 09”.

THE FINAL RESULTS

Palio Junior, order of arrival:

1) The Graces 5’39”58;

2) San Terenzo 5’40”70;

3) Cadimare 5’41” 38;

4) La Spezia Center 5’41”92;

5) Porto Venere 5’43”02;

6) Muggiano 5’45”07;

7) Fezzano 5’46”25;

8) Marola 5’50”01;

9) Fossamastra 5’57”70;

10) Canaletto 5’58”36.

Female Palio, order of arrival:

1) Fezzano 5’56”20;

2) The Graces 6’03” 61;

3) Fossamastra 6’07”79;

4) Porto Venere 6’09”47;

5) Lerici 6’14”09;

6) Spezia Centro 6’14”65;

7) Muggiano 6’22”88;

8) Marola 6’29”95;

9) San Terenzo 6’51”82.

Palio Senior, order of arrival:

1) Fezzano 11’09”13;

2) Canaletto 11’11”19;

3) Fossamastra 11’13”40;

4) Porto Venere 11’14”00;

5) La Spezia Center 11’18”71;

6) Venere Azzurra 11’26”64;

7) Muggiano 11’28”01;

8) Cadimare 11’29”61;

9) Marola 11’32”11;

10) Lerici 11’40”07;

11) San Terenzo 11’43”32;

12) The Graces 11’49”05;

13) Tellaro 11’50”47.