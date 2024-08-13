La Spezia – Sensational in the world of the Palio del Golfo. The board of directors of the Comitato delle Borgate, in light of the controversies arising from the latest disagreements on the methodology of composition of the parade juriessensing a total lack of trust from the same hamlets, takes a step back and resigns en masse. The letter sent also speaks of a lack of synergy with some administrations and entities. In short, a situation that seems to have become unbearable and unmanageable. Hence the resignations with some hamlets, which however hide behind a silence of confidentiality on the subject.

Irremovable Massimo Gianello, president of Muggianobut also president of the Borgate Committee: «These are irrevocable decisions because you have to understand when it is time to pass the baton. So for the good of the Palio and what it represents for the city, this moment has arrived. If in such a complex organization you do not feel completely supported, it is difficult to proceed». Massimo Terenziani, president of Canaletto, is of the same opinion. «Our borgata has always supported in these years the excellent work done by the committee of which our vice president Massimo Orlandi was also a part. Unfortunately in these last months there has been too much criticism from some borgate and it ended with a personal attack against Massimo Gianello who really does not deserve it for all that he has given to the Palio. Obviously we will also address this situation with the utmost attention since we are on the eve of the 100th Palio, trying to find a shared solution».

For Marco Greco, head of the Lerici hamletthe choice is understandable. «The amount of work and the responsibilities of the committee are always increasing and we have to understand that at a certain point someone might not feel up to it anymore. Maybe the support and backing of some villages has also disappeared. It is already tiring and you often get slaps and criticism, but if there is a cohesive group of 13 villages that supports you it is bearable, but if this disappears even just in the perception of the members of the committee it is tiring. So it is more than reasonable as a choice».

Here is the text with which the board of directors of the Committee of the Villages has resigned: “Dear Borgate, as many of you already know, this board of directors has decided to resign irrevocably with immediate effect. We will take care of closing the accounts of the Palio 2024 and the current budget, but we invite you immediately to organize the appointment of an electoral commission to manage this phase and to set the date of the next elections, taking into account the need for the new Board of Directors to immediately start organizing the next edition of the Palio del Golfo. Our decision stems from the ever-increasing difficulties encountered in organizing the Palio, in discussions with some administrations and bodies, but above all, from the evident lack of trust in us that can be seen in the behavior and statements, as well as in the silence, of many borgate. To deal with the organization of a complex event like ours and always be on trial by everyone, often including institutions, as well as to always be ready to fight to defend the needs of our movement, it is essential to feel the support of the borgate, support that has been lacking to date. The episodes that have occurred, in particular the insinuations made and the insults received from Fezzano and Portovenere, are only the latest in a series of behaviors and statements that have convinced us, reluctantly, to take this step. We wish the new board of directors good work and a happy hundredth Palio to everyone”. —