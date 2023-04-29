La Spezia – The epic of Palio of the Gulf it also experiences decisive moments out of the water. Before the boats can do battle at sea, the tonnage and the pre-season checks represent an obligatory step for the thirteen villages. An essential appointment, synonymous with happiness for the start of the rowing season.

Many were, in fact, the smiles that yesterday accompanied the Weighs of boats at the Italy pier. «The seasonal pre-tonnage certifies the technical compliance of the hulls. – underlines the coordinator of the Uisp rowing activity sector Andrew Tarabella. – Specifically, we have checked the oars, taken all measurements, certified and sealed the corrective ballast of the boat». From the 5 meters and 40 centimeters of maximum length of the boat to the 4 meters and 10 centimeters of the oars, all measurements will then be repeated on August 5, on the eve of the rowing challenge. He resumes: «We released the various ones townships the tonnage certificate. Then, on the Saturday before the Palio, we will proceed to a further measurement. In fact, the weight of the boats, being at sea a lot during the season, can vary by even a few pounds».

In compliance with the order of arrival of the ninety-seventh edition, the first township to present itself at the Morin was the Fezzano. The last one, in the afternoon, the Venere Azzurra. To carry out the weighing operations, in addition to the men of the Uisp rowing activity sector, seven students of the University of Genoa. «The atmosphere that surrounds the duel is incredible, we immediately felt involved. At first glance you understand the importance of the race» say Sara Orsini and Vittoria Tanzi, students in naval and nautical design at their first taste of Palio del Golfo. For the second consecutive year, the team of measurers was supported by university students, thanks also to Promostudi. Underlines Sauro Gazzoli, member of the executive committee: «Our collaboration began exactly one year ago, with the spring tonnage. This is the second experience. Students and professors have been involved and we have had a positive return from the villages. Things have always gone well.”

Finally, the choice of the was not accidental pier Italy. A different location, right in the center, which allowed citizens to get to know the practice of tonnage up close. Despite the bad weather, several people approached to ask for information. «We have not limited the appointment to insiders in the hope of involving La Spezia and beyond as much as possible. – declared Massimo Gianello, president of the Borgate Committee – The hope is that even the pre-palios will be more and more popular. After all, it is the warmth of the people and the passion of the villages that make the Palio. We hope that every Sunday there will always be an important audience to see the races». The councilor for the Palio del Golfo Maria Grazia Frijia shares the same opinion: «We are ready for a new edition of the challenge, excited by the imminent milestone of the centenary. We work to preserve and make the most of the greatest tradition of our city».