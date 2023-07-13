Fabio Fazio is ready for the new adventure on the Nove. On the occasion of the presentation of the Discovery schedules for the next season, the host revealed that his historic program, Che tempo che fa, will keep the same name and will start on October 15th. Appointment every Sunday, starting at 19.30 with Fazio who will be joined in this first part by Nino Frassica. At 8 pm, then, the official start of the show with the great interviews and finally at 10 pm Il Tavolo.

Luciana Littizzetto and Filippa Lagerback are confirmed in the cast, as well as several guests of the Table such as Mara Maionchi, Maurizio Ferrini and Francesco Paolantoni. New entries as regular guests will be Ornella Vanoni and the comedian Ubaldo Pantani. “We too have felt the need for youth with the freedom to say unexpected and uncontrolled things. We took Ornella Vanoni with us to Che Tempo che Fa who will ferry the first and second parts between Che Tempo Che lei Fa and Il Tavolo ”, Fazio said at the press conference.

A program therefore that will remain true to itself: “On the Nove we will do the same thing, or Che Tempo Che Fa, we have decided that it will be the same, the public will not be disoriented, they will also find Filippa Lagerback”. For Fazio, a new adventure begins after a life in Rai: “The freedom to be contemporary is the value in which we found ourselves with the Warner Bros Discovery team, this is the reason why we are here with great joy”.

Speaking of his career and his long experience in the Public Service, the presenter said: “When you’ve been doing television for so many years, what you bring on stage every night is not only who you are that night there, but that’s all there is.” ‘is behind you, for what we are who do this job, but also, I allow myself to say, for the benevolence of the public who see all the previous years in us and bind us, unfortunately for them at times, even to some personal life moments, how do i say it is behind my life. I said it when I left in the last episode, you will never hear a word against Rai, but not because it’s the dish I ate from, but because it’s the dish I cooked. TV is not made against someone, let alone against the publisher. But it’s for the public.”

Questions about the non-renewal of the contract with Rai cannot be missing: “I never said that they kicked me out or that there was a purge, but let’s say that if nothing happens with an expiring contract, one thinks of continuing elsewhere. All that has been there will also be visible on the Nine”. Luciana Littizzetto then added: “The trenches and the counter bring nothing good, openness and inclusion are the best thing in a globalized world”.

And again Fazio added: “I sincerely think that the fundamental ingredient for making television is being free, which does not mean being free to say whatever comes into your head. Before expressing an opinion you have to think 100 times, but there is one aspect of freedom that is essential for anyone who makes television: the freedom to be contemporary. Television can’t have the limit of any pre-established narration, because otherwise you can’t tell reality and be contemporary”.

“Going back to doing our job by talking about the things we do is something I’ve always tried to do in my life, but – he clarified – it’s not that I wasn’t free before, I’ve always been free and in fact here I am”. On the contract with Rai, he added: “The dialogue has never stopped, because when there is an expiring contract, there are assiduous dialogues, but if they don’t get to something, it means that they shouldn’t get to anything”. And so “let’s say that if after months nothing happens and no replies arrive, one legitimately thinks of continuing his work elsewhere in the best possible way and that this (Discovery, ed), is the best place, I think it is evident”, said Fazio, specifying that “but we did not escape at night like thieves”.

Finally a comment on Salvini’s tweet who had rejoiced at the passage of the conductor and Littizzetto on the Nove: “Nothing new, it had already happened. I don’t want to be defended by politics or by anyone, but only by my results”.

