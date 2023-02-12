The Barbarán twins, better known as ‘Paletazo’, were one of the favorite characters of show business for throwing darts at the looks of various figures on the small screen.

The Twins Juan and Miguel Barbaran They broke into the national show business in 2010 and stole the affection of the public for their charismatic personality and hilarious comments about the looks of various figures on the small screen; However, the road to fame and recognition was not easy for them as they were born into a low-income family in the district of Belén, Iquitos. Added to this, the internal conflicts when beginning to recognize their true sexual orientation at a time when the subject represented a taboo and stigmas stood out.

At an early age they knew that they wanted to become famous figures and that for this they needed to migrate to the capital. After finishing high school, his older twin, Juan, began taking beauty and hairdressing classes. Some time later they arrived in Lima and inspired by the remembered dancer Naaminn Timoycco they began to perform shows in a club where they dressed as women and called themselves the ‘Fantastic Twins’ Ana Paula and Ana Claudia.

The beginning in the world of aesthetics and beauty

Although they enjoyed performing artistic shows, the twins Juan and Miguel Barbarán told in a report to “Punto final” that it was an odyssey for them to cross-dress and that in the end it was frustrating for them. “You go back home, you take off all the magic, the show and you stay… You are a man at the right time”. In addition, this work did not provide them with a large economic income.

After that, the remembered stylist Marco Antonio came into their lives, who in the first decade of the 2000s was one of the most requested and successful in the country. Thanks to him they began a career in the world of aesthetics and beauty. They styled the hair of ex-misses Peru like Viviana Rivasplata and celebrities like Almendra Gomelsky.

‘Gemelos Paletazo’ performed artistic shows in the beginning. Photo: Latina Capture

‘Paletazo Twins’ in its beginnings. Photo: Latina Capture See also "Buffy the vampire slayer": what happened to Sarah Michelle Gellar 25 years after the series?

The jump to television

In 2010, he was presented with the opportunity that the ‘Palettezo Twins’ had been waiting for so long. The extinct reality show “Proyecto Co-Creations” under the leadership of the top model Valeria Mazza, selected Juan Francisco Barbarán to compete with other Latino stylists in search of winning $50,000 and specialized courses. Although he was the third eliminated, this space helped them to be called on the program “Amor, amor, amor” by Rodrigo González and Sofía Franco on Latina TV, at that time.

Their job was to be the judges in the contests of the show program. From that moment they began to create phrases that catapulted them to fame, the most remembered being “Paletazo”, referring to when they loved something. For this reason, they were baptized with that name and began to be recognized in the streets.

They began to be invited to other programs such as Magaly Medina’s and were even the protagonists of controversies. In recent years, they stopped being seen on TV shows and the public began to wonder what happened to them.

‘Paletazo Twins’ were friends of Rodrigo González. Photo: Latina Capture

‘Paletazo Twins’ in “Love, love, love”. Photo: Latina Capture

The ‘Palettezo Twins’ today

Thanks to the fruit of their work on television programs, Juan and Miguel Barbarán were able to save and invest in their own beauty salon named Bessó Salon, which has been in the market for more than a decade. They are currently concentrating on their business, and although at the beginning of the quarantine in 2020 they experienced difficulties belonging to one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic, they knew how to get ahead and always hand in hand with their mother, whom they call of affection Zandrita.

‘Paletazo Twins’ remain active on social networks. Photo: Instagram

The ‘Paletazo Twins’ are prosperous businessmen in the beauty business. Photo: Instagram

Through their social networks such as Instagram and TikTok, they publish the news and services they offer. They are also aware of current trends and advice for their work team.