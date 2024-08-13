For the first leg of the round of 16 of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, Palestinian will receive Independent Medellin at the National Stadium of Chile.
The local team reached this stage after finishing third in its group in the 2024 Libertadores and winning the playoff against Cuiabá, while the Colombian team comes from having a great first phase, in which it finished as leader in its zone. The winner of this series will go against the winner of Lanús or Liga de Quito.
City: Santiago, Chile.
Stadium: National
Date: Wednesday, August 14.
Schedule: 21:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 18:30 in Mexico, 02:30 in Spain.
Referee: Augustus Aragon
This match can be followed on TV from the official channel of ESPN and ChilevisionAs for streaming, the Star + and Flow platforms will broadcast it, as will Fubo TV.
Although they were unable to make it into the top 16 of the Libertadores, Palestino earned the right to continue competing at international level. They tied at home against Cuiabá (1-1) and achieved a 2-1 triumph at the Arena Pantanal. In sixth place in the Chilean championship, 7 points behind the leaders and motivated by the recent 4-1 victory over O’Higgins, the team led by Argentine Lucas Bovaglio is taking the first big step.
Center forward Mender García suffered an injury during training and will not be in the match between Palestino and Deportivo Independiente Medellín. This will be coach Alejandro Restrepo’s first match in charge of Medellín, following the departure of Alfredo Arias.
Likewise, Medellín will not be able to count on another of its reinforcements for the round of 16 of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, being defender Jherson Mosquera due to suspension.
PALESTINIAN: Rigamonti; Rojas, Román, Suárez, Zúñiga; Carrasco, Martínez, Dávila; Linares, Sosa, Benitez
INDEPENDENT MEDELLIN: To be confirmed.
Independiente Medellin will win, 1 to 0.
