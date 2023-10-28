The Palestinian Ambassador to the Russian Federation said that residents will not leave the Gaza Strip

Palestinians will not leave the Gaza Strip. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal.

“The Palestinians will not leave Gaza. They will not go to the border, they will never go to the camps of Egypt, they will be on their own land,” Nofal says. He clarified that Egypt did not even discuss with Palestine the possibility of creating such camps.

Earlier, the Palestinian Ambassador to the Russian Federation said that the country’s President Mahmoud Abbas favors at least a temporary stop in hostilities, and then does not rule out negotiations. “I can say that Mahmoud Abbas confirmed that it is necessary to at least temporarily stop the war and open roads for humanitarian aid. And then, if everything is stopped well, we can go to negotiations,” Nofal said.