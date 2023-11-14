Israel is increasing the number of raids in the West Bank and arming Jewish settlers. Palestinians who originally lived in these territories are increasingly forced to leave their farms and seek shelter in neighboring cities. According to Palestinian activist Asmat Mansour, the situation is close to escalating into large-scale clashes.

“The situation in the West Bank could flare up at any moment. First of all, because of the settlers’ attacks on civilians, because they were supplied with weapons. Secondly, the economic factor plays a role here: due to recent events, people are experiencing difficulties in working both in Israel and inside Palestine,” he shared with Izvestia.

According to Mansour, Israel does not hide its policy of expelling the Palestinian civilian population in the West Bank. He told how recently about 12 Bedouin communities lived in the territory between Ramallah (the capital of the Palestinian Authority – Ed.) and Arikha. They all lived in tent cities and led the life of nomads, but the Jews drove them out, and the residents had to evacuate to neighboring villages.

“The settlers are trying in every possible way to prevent the Palestinians from raising livestock; to do this, they are cutting off water sources so that they cannot water the livestock. All this is accompanied by constant attacks on them. As a result, people have no means or strength left to stay in the places where they conduct agricultural activities – they have to leave the territories of their ancestors,” the Palestinian noted.

