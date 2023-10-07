Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

The terrorist organization Hamas is attacking Israel – the government is talking about war. There is heavy fighting in the Gaza Strip. Israelis were apparently captured.

Tel Aviv – The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel early Saturday morning. Thousands of rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip. The terrorist organization Hamas announced a military operation against Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was in a war. Almost 200 Israelis are now said to have died in the attacks. Israelis have reportedly been kidnapped and paraded by members of the terrorist organization.

War breaks out in Israel: Hamas seizes Israeli tank – corpses filmed

Videos and images shared on social networks show the seriousness of the attacks on Israel. In addition, images of militant Palestinians celebrating on an allegedly hijacked Israeli tank are circulating, as the AFP news agency also writes. Videos show the tank partially burned and smoke rising. The men pull a presumably dead soldier out of the tank and film him. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

Palestinians celebrate at a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis. © Hassan Eslaiah/dpa

In addition to these disturbing scenes of the war in Israel, other Israeli soldiers and civilians are said to have been taken hostage. Reuters refers to the Israeli TV channel N12, which reported that 50 hostages were being held captive in Kibbutz Beeri, near the border with the Gaza Strip, during the attack on Israel. The TV channel Reshet reported on 13 captured Israelis being held by Hamas terrorists in the southern Israeli town of Ofakim, as the Mirror writes. The Times of Israel reports on apparently killed prisoners.

Israeli military confirms hostage-taking – Red Cross reminds Hamas of international law

The Israeli military confirmed the abduction of Israelis in the Gaza Strip. An army spokesman confirmed on Saturday that there were also soldiers among them, without providing any information on the number of those kidnapped. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) also responded to reports of kidnappings following the attack on Israel. “I want to make it clear that threatening or carrying out a hostage-taking is prohibited under international humanitarian law,” said Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director for the Middle East.

“Everyone who is detained must be treated humanely and with dignity, and this also applies to fighters.” The ICRC stands ready, in its neutral capacity, to visit prisoners and establish contacts with their families. (vk)