A Palestinian receives the covid vaccine on March 25 in Tubas (West Bank). RANEEN SAWAFTA / Reuters

The Palestinian Authority has rejected this Friday the transfer by Israel of up to 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine against covid-19 because they are close to its expiration date, according to the Palestinian official Wafa news agency. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Stayyeh issued the order hours after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced an exchange agreement to boost immunization in the West Bank and Gaza territories.

The decision of the new Israeli government seemed to end months of hesitation in the face of international requests for health cooperation with its Palestinian neighbors in the fight against the pandemic. After having immunized almost its entire adult population, Israel offered to give up part of its strategic reserves of coronavirus medication, whose effectiveness expires in about six weeks, in exchange for receiving from September an amount equivalent to that of the Palestinian Authority had acquired Pfizer.

The Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai al Kaila, officially announced the decision not to accept the cession of the vaccines at a press conference. The minister implied that Israel had demanded that the vaccines not be transferred to the Gaza Strip and that the contract with Pfizer did not include the signature of the State of Palestine. The first 100,000 doses had already been delivered to his department at a checkpoint between Israel and the West Bank, after Al Kaila had had a telephone conversation with the new Israeli Minister of Health, Nitzan Horowitz, in which both had concluded the agreement. reached, reports the newspaper Haaretz. Horowitz is the leader of the Meretz party (pacifist left), integrated into the new government coalition together with conservatives, centrists and an Arab formation.

More information

The Israeli government stated that at this time it has its “vaccine storage needs covered”. Less than 10% of the 5.2 million Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank have so far received at least one dose, a percentage that drops to 3% in the Gaza Strip (2 million inhabitants).

The decision to give up the surplus vaccines that are about to expire had already been adopted by the previous Israeli government, led until last Sunday by Benjamin Netanyahu, although it had not yet been applied, according to sources from the Ministry of Health revealed to the newspaper. Haaretz.

A month ago, the Director General of Health, Chezy Levy, had already urged to support the immunization program of the Palestinians so as not to undermine the achievements made in Israel. “If we don’t help them soon, morbidity among Israelis may be affected,” he warned.

International organizations and humanitarian NGOs have been calling on Israel to assist the Palestinian Authority in the vaccination campaign. While these petitions maintain that, as the occupying power, Israel is responsible for the health situation of the Palestinians, the Israeli Government has replied that, in accordance with the Oslo Accords (1993), the Palestinian Authority has exclusive health competence in health matter.

So far Israel had only given 5,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine and 200 of Pfizer’s to Palestinian health, which relies heavily on the international Covax program for countries with limited resources sponsored by the World Health Organization.

Israel has in fact returned to normality prior to the pandemic, and the use of masks indoors has ceased to be mandatory since last Tuesday. With hardly any new cases of Covid-19 declared, the Israeli government is keeping the country closed to foreign visitors as a precautionary measure. In the Palestinian territories, meanwhile, infection rates remain high, with screening tests averaging 250 new cases a day, after reaching 3,000 three months ago.

Israel has bet all its cards on next-generation messenger RNA vaccines against covid-19, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna. After having immunized about 60% of its 9.3 million inhabitants exclusively with this drug, vaccination of those under 16 years of age, who represent 30% of the population, has begun in recent weeks. The Ministry of Health decided to get rid of the AstraZeneca vaccines (inactivated adenovirus) and has given up using the 10 million doses that it had contracted with the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company.

Israel is committed to the purchase of another 10 million doses of Pfizer and six million doses of Moderna to meet the country’s needs until the end of 2022, in anticipation of having to give a third booster injection this year and a seasonal injection a year. that comes, depending on the evolution of the variants of the coronavirus.