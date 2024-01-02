The US brands the statements by Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir on the resettlement of Palestinians outside Gaza as “provocative and irresponsible rhetoric”.

“We have been told repeatedly and consistently by the Israeli government, including the prime minister, that such statements do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government. They should stop immediately,” says US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. We have been clear, consistent and unequivocal that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, without Hamas no longer having control over its future and without terrorist groups capable of threatening Israel. This is the future we seek in the interests of Israelis and Palestinians, the surrounding region and the world,” she adds.

The reply

But the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, responds with harsh words to the criticisms of the US State Department: “I greatly appreciate the United States of America, but with all due respect, Israel is not another star on the American flag – he said – The migration of hundreds of thousands from Gaza – insists Ben Gvir – will allow residents of the outskirts of Gaza to return home. The United States is our good friends, but above all we will do what is best for Israel“.