Maher al-Akras, imprisoned in Israel, has been on hunger strike for 77 days. He is accused of being a member of Islamic Jihad.

JERUSALEM taz | “His situation is worsening more and more,” says Ahlam Khadad, Maher al-Akras’ attorney to the taz: “He has been on a hunger strike for 77 days and only consumes water.”

Al-Akras, 49, was arrested on July 27 near the city of Nablus in the West Bank on the basis of intelligence. Shortly afterwards, he went on a hunger strike in prison. At the beginning of September he was taken to a hospital in Rehovot.

The Israeli state accuses Akras of being a prominent member of the terrorist organization Islamic Jihad. The Palestinian, however, denies these allegations.

No official indictment from the Israeli side has yet been brought. So-called administrative detention makes this possible in Israel. Suspects can be detained without charge and without the burden of proof, and detention can be extended at will. In practice, this is often several months or even years.

Anat Matar, philosophy professor at Tel Aviv University and editor of the book “Threat – Palestinian Political Prisoners in Israel” considers administrative detention to be an undemocratic and arbitrarily used tool, systematically used against Palestinians: “The detainees are not officially charged and do not know when they can leave prison. “

Ministry of Defense promises release

According to Matar, 350 people are currently in administrative detention. The human rights organization Amnesty International has repeatedly criticized administrative detention in the past and casts doubt on whether it can be reconciled with international law.

In a hearing before the Supreme Court last week, the prosecutors who represent the domestic intelligence service then presented alleged evidence: There was a recording in which Akras is said to have said in his hospital bed that he was proud of Islamic Jihad to belong.

According to the Israeli daily Haaretz however, nothing of such a sentence could be heard. Akras is said to have vowed to continue his hunger strike until he is released or until he dies a martyr. He also called for the Al-Aqsa Mosque to be protected and expressed a desire to hold services there.

The Israeli Defense Ministry has already announced that Akras will be released at the end of November and that administrative detention will not be extended. But that’s not enough for the attorney from Akras. She calls for his immediate release. “His condition is critical, and there is also the risk of infection with Corona.”

Another hearing will take place in the Supreme Court on Monday to discuss Akras’ release.