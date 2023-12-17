The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced the killing of 24 Palestinians in the Jabalia camp, noting that “many are still under the rubble.” Other raids also led to the killing of at least 12 people in Deir al-Balah in the center of the Strip.

Violent Israeli artillery and air bombardment also targeted Palestinian homes in the eastern regions of the Gaza Strip, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, dozens of dead and injured people arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis as a result of Israeli raids that targeted various areas.

Israeli warplanes launched two raids on targets in the Ma'an area, southeast of Khan Yunis Governorate, and the Qarara area, north of the governorate. Violent Israeli bombardment also targeted the Bani Suhaila area, south of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian media reported that 17 dead people arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis during the past hours.

Clashes continue

Meanwhile, clashes continued between members of the Hamas movement and the Israeli army in the areas of Jabalia, Tal al-Zaatar, al-Tawam, and the neighborhoods of al-Shuja’iya and al-Zaytoun in Gaza City, in addition to the fighting axes east of Khan Yunis in the south.

Hamas bombed Israeli crowds in Juhr al-Dik, east of al-Maghazi in the central region, and the Beit Lahia axis in the north with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

The Israeli army said that an officer and a soldier were killed and two officers and three soldiers were seriously injured in battles in the southern Gaza Strip, bringing the number of its deaths since the start of the ground operation to 127.

Earlier, Israel announced that 35 soldiers were injured during the last 24 hours, including 33 in the ongoing battles in Gaza.