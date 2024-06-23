Media: “Hamas leader is taking time, he wants Israel at war with Lebanon.” Cargo ship damaged by a drone in the Red Sea

The war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas does not stop: we are on the 261st day. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is taking his time in negotiations for a ceasefire agreement and release of hostages in the hope that in the meantime a real one will break out war on the Lebanese front. Haaretz reports this based on information provided by an official involved in the talks. The USA confirms: if it will be war with Hezbollah, “we will guarantee full support to Israel.” Meanwhile, as announced by British Navya merchant ship was damaged by a drone attack in Red Sea, near Yemen, but no injuries were reported. On Saturday at least 42 people died in Israeli raids on the Shati refugee camp and in the suburb of Tuffah, in Gaza City.

Fires in northern Israel due to drone debris from Lebanon

Some fires broke out in northern Israel due to debris from drones from Lebanon that fell after being intercepted by the IDF. The military spokesperson confirms this. Firefighters are at work in particular in Moshav Dishon, in the Upper Galilee, in the Mashgav forest and in Ayelet Hashar, in the naturalistic Hula valley.

IDF: 13 wanted Palestinians arrested in the West Bank

Thirteen wanted Palestinians were arrested overnight by the Israeli army in the West Bank. This was announced by the military spokesperson, according to whom “materials used to manufacture explosives and over 70 thousand shekels (over 17 thousand euros) used for terrorist activities in the Palestinian city of Qalqilya” were confiscated. Since the beginning of the war, the IDF recalled, 4,150 wanted Palestinians have been arrested, including 1,750 people affiliated with Hamas.

Wafa: 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in central Gaza

The Wafa agency – which cites sources in Gaza – reported “10 Palestinians killed in Israeli raids” on a house in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City and another north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, also in the center of the Strip . Local medical sources speak of 8 deaths. The Israeli army has not yet commented on the matter.

Media: White House concerned about Netanyahu’s speech to Congress

According to Politico, the White House is concerned about Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming speech to a joint session of the US Congress, believing that the Israeli prime minister could use his speech to criticize President Joe Biden for not supporting retaliation against Hamas enough in Gaza. The speech, expected next month, could create a diplomatically complicated and politically risky spectacle for a president running for re-election.

Netanyahu: “I hope that the problem of sending weapons from the USA will be resolved”

In light of what he has heard in recent days, Benjamin Netanyahu hopes that the shipment of weapons by the US “will be resolved in the near future”. “But I would like to underline, and I have also said this to our American friends – clarified the Israeli Prime Minister in the government session in Jerusalem – that we have a means and this has always tipped the scales: the courage and determination of the our fighters, and with this weapon we will win.” Netanyahu then reiterated that in the controversy with the US, triggered by his video criticizing the Biden administration, that he “is ready to suffer personal attacks for the sake of Israel’s security”.

Cargo ship damaged by a drone in the Red Sea

A merchant ship was damaged this morning by a drone attack in the Red Sea, near Yemen, with no injuries reported, according to the British Maritime Safety Agency (Ukmto). “The captain of a merchant vessel reports being hit by an unmanned aerial system, resulting in damage to the vessel. All crew members have been reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call,” yes reads in a bulletin from UKMTO, managed by the British Navy.