According to what sources reported to “Sky News Arabia”, it carried out extensive flights by Israeli reconnaissance planes in the skies of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Ashdod, and the settlements around the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli Iron Dome system intercepted a number of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement: “We will not stand idly by when they try to harm the population, and we are not interested in launching a massive campaign in Gaza.”

The army spokesman, Avichai Adraee, posted on his Twitter account, videos, documenting the new air raids launched by the army on sites belonging to the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza.

Adraee explained that an IDF plane attacked and destroyed a site for launching rockets belonging to the Islamic Jihad movement in Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army said, in a statement carried by Reuters news agency, that it would continue the raids on Gaza, adding that special forces and artillery were targeting the movement’s positions in the Strip.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army announced the launch of Operation Sadiq Dawn, which targets Islamic Jihad’s positions in the Gaza Strip, declaring a “special status” for the home front in Israel.

The Palestinian news agency “Wafa” said that Israeli tanks bombed the east of the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, in addition to its center, and the “Honey syrup” area east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The previous strikes killed 8 people, including a five-year-old girl and Islamic Jihad leader, Taysir al-Jabari, and resulted in dozens of people being wounded.

The army said that Jabari “was keen in recent days to carry out anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers.”