The Gaza Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday that At least 500 Palestinians died in a bombing of the Al Ahli hospital, where thousands of people were taking refuge from the Israeli attacks that have been hitting the Palestinian enclave for more than a week.

It is the largest massacre in the enclave of the five wars that have taken place between the Palestinian militias of Gaza and Israel since 2008 and also represents the attack with the highest number of fatalities committed so far since last October 7 War broke out between Hamas and Tel Aviv.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, Some 2,000 civilians were taking refuge in the health center, belonging to the Anglican Church, when the explosion hit the medical center and killed hundreds of civilians. “The hospital housed hundreds of sick and injured people, as well as people forcibly displaced” due to the Israeli bombings, health sources said in a statement.

The Islamist movement Hamas, which de facto controls the enclave, accused the Israeli Army of carrying out a “horrible massacre” that “left hundreds of victims in a crime of genocide.”

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA), with limited power in the occupied West Bank, also held Israel responsible for the bombing, stating that it constitutes a crime against humanity and that Israel must answer for it before international courts. The ANP also declared three days of national mourning.

“What the Israeli occupation forces have done by bombing the Anglican hospital, causing the death of hundreds of people, is a crime of extermination and a humanitarian catastrophe for which Israel bears full responsibility and for which it must be held accountable before international courts.” ANP presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina told the official Wafa agency.

Minutes later, Israel assured that the explosion that caused the death of at least 500 Palestinians It was due to a failed rocket launch by militants from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group. towards Israel.

“According to intelligence information, based on various sources we have obtained, Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed launch of the rocket that hit the hospital,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

“An analysis of the Israeli Army’s operating systems indicates that Terrorists fired a volley of rockets in Gaza that passed very close to Al Ahli Hospital at the moment he suffered the impact,” an Israeli military spokesman also said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, blamed the “barbaric terrorists of Gaza.” “Let the whole world know: the barbaric terrorists of Gaza are the only ones who attacked the hospital in Gaza, not the Army,” the prime minister said in a statement.

Palestinians, including children, injured in a bombing in Gaza.

Islamic Jihad is the second group with the largest military strength in Gaza after Hamas, and in August 2022 and May 2023 it fought alone against Israel in two war escalations lasting several days. However, until this Tuesday’s incident, it was unknown whether the Palestinian militias had the arsenal capable of causing the level of damage caused to the medical center, in an explosion with such a level of deaths that it could seem more typical of a missile.

This Tuesday, the armed group described the Israeli complaint as a “lie” and accused Tel Aviv of “dodging responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed by bombing the hospital.”

Since the war with Israel broke out after the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, which left at least 1,400 dead in Israeli territory, the forces of that country have launched bombings incessantly on the Strip, which have caused at least 3,000 deaths, the majority civilians and almost two thirds of them women and children.

Wave of rejection in the world

This Tuesday’s attack immediately caused a wave of rejection from the international community and multilateral organizations.

The World Health Organization (WHO) condemned the bombing and demanded immediate protection of civilians and medical care in the Palestinian enclave. “The WHO strongly condemns the bombing of Al Ahli Arab Hospital,” said the director general of the UN health agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“The hospital was operational and patients, health workers and internally displaced people were taking refuge there,” the organization said.

According to the WHO, This hospital was one of twenty in the northern part of the Gaza Strip under the same evacuation order. to the south that the Israeli Army gave to the entire population of that part of the Palestinian enclave, 1.1 million people.

“The evacuation order has been impossible to carry out given the current insecurity, the critical condition of many patients and the lack of ambulances, personnel, beds in the health system and alternative shelters for the displaced,” the organization explained.

Palestinians injured after a bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) also expressed its “shock and horror” at the deaths of hundreds of people in the attack. “Hospitals should be sanctuaries to preserve life, not scenes of death and destruction. “No patient should be murdered in a hospital bed, nor a doctor when trying to save other people,” they stated.

The Arab world also responded with indignation and pain to the bombing and called for express condemnation. Egypt, which recognized the State of Israel in 1979 and with whom it maintains collaborative relations, was one of the first to react and sent an unusually strong statement accusing its neighbor of “deliberately bombing” and causing “the death of hundreds of people.” innocent.”

Saudi Arabia, for its part, stated that this is a “brutal attack” that constitutes “a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, including international humanitarian law.”

“I am left speechless,” was the first thing the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, managed to say, before emphasizing: “We still do not know the full magnitude of this carnage, but “What is clear is that the violence and killings must stop immediately.”

The secretary general of that organization, António Guterres, said he was “horrified by the murder of hundreds of Palestinian civilians” at the Al Ahli hospital, an act that he condemned, although he avoided pointing out possible perpetrators.

And US President Joe Biden, who will arrive in Israel this Wednesday, conveyed “his deepest” condolences for the innocent lives lost in the explosion, although without mentioning the origin of the shot. While Russia and the United Arab Emirates called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.

The attack will further complicate the delicate escalation in the Middle East, because the political leader of the Islamist group Hamas, Ismail Haniye, stated that the massacre will be “a turning point” in the “Al Aqsa Storm” operation against Israel. In a speech, Haniye assured that Israel will be hit “on all fronts.”

At the same time, the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, assured that “the flames of the American-Israeli bombs” will “soon devour” Israel.

In addition, the Lebanese group Hezbollah called for this Wednesday to be a “day of anger” to condemn the bombing. While Israeli President Isaac Herzog accused Islamic Jihad of the attack and asserted that “Israel faces an enemy made of pure evil,” in reference to the Islamist militias in Gaza.

“An Islamic Jihad missile has killed many Palestinians in a hospital in

Gaza, a place where lives should be saved,” said Herzog.

“Shame on the media that swallows the lies of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, spreading a 21st century blood libel around the world. Shame on the vile terrorists in Gaza who intentionally spill the blood of innocents,” he said.

Bombing sparks protests in Middle East

The attack also sparked a wave of demonstrations in the Occupied West Bank and in cities in countries such as Lebanon and Jordan. In Lebanon, one of the protests went to the American Embassy, ​​access to which was cut off by Lebanese security forces.

The Lebanese Army and law enforcement blocked all roads leading to the US diplomatic legation in Awkar, east of Beirut, with barbed wire and implemented tight security measures after a demonstration left for the area, reported the National News Agency (ANN).

Protests in Lebanon condemning the bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

In Rabat, hundreds of people also staged a protest this Tuesday night in Rabat against the “massacre” caused by the bombing of the hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza and against the normalization of Morocco’s relations with Israel.

Stepping on the Israeli flag, one of the protesters gave a speech denouncing that Israelis and Americans consider citizens of

Gaza “animals” and that the normalization of relations with the Israeli State was done “against popular opinion.”

