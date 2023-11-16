Home page politics

From: Anna Laura Müller

Split

Violence by Israeli settlers is increasing in the West Bank. Since Hamas’ attack on Israel, more and more Palestinians have been displaced there.

Ramallah – The attack of the Hamas on Israel on October 7th is considered the worst in the country’s history. Numerous Israeli hostages have been taken since the beginning of the war in Israel in the hands of Hamas fighters. The focus of the world public is primarily on what is happening in Gaza. But the situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has also worsened.

Many Palestinians are fleeing because of settler violence

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that at least 121 Palestinian households, totaling 1,149 people, have been displaced from the West Bank since October 7.

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk is alarmed about the situation in the West Bank. © Sebastian Barros/Imago

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk was also alarmed about the situation in the West Bank. “I am deeply concerned about the increasing violence and severe discrimination against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” Turk said on Thursday (Nov 16). “In my opinion, this creates a potentially explosive situation.”

Vandalism and physical violence

According to reports from the Times of Israel In recent weeks there has been numerous harassment of Palestinians by Israeli settlers, but also by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). We’re talking about vandalism, but also physical attacks. On Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the West Bank said that seven men between the ages of 21 and 33 were killed in an Israeli army operation in Tulkarem, in the north of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory.

The Israeli army confirmed to the news agency AFP an operation in this region of the West Bank. They discovered “explosive devices placed on the streets” and “captured and questioned wanted suspects.” The army said several armed attackers were killed in an exchange of fire.

Displacements of families in the West Bank

The Israeli army justified the increased deployment in the West Bank with a “significant increase in terrorist attacks”. According to the information, there have been “more than 550 attempted attacks” in the West Bank since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Even before Hamas’ attack on Israel, there were repeated clashes in the West Bank between Palestinians and Israeli settlers and soldiers. © Nasser Ishtayeh/Imago

Andrea De Domenico, head of the OCHA office, appreciated the increase in violence against Palestinians and the restrictions on their freedom of movement at the request of the Times of Israel as “more than worrying”. “It leads to the displacement of families and entire communities and creates humanitarian needs. The humanitarian community supports them, but our help would be unnecessary if their fundamental rights were respected,” said Domenico.

Investigation into violation of international law called for

UN Human Rights Commissioner Türk also called for an international investigation into violations of international law in the war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas. “The extremely serious allegations of multiple and serious violations of international humanitarian law, whoever commits them, require a rigorous investigation and full accountability,” Turk said Thursday.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

Israel criticized the UN criticism of possible violations and emphasized that international law is not a “suicide pact.” If a state cannot defend itself “or is criticized for doing so in accordance with international law, then terrorist organizations will inevitably become more emboldened and continue to use their methods because they can be assured of continued international support,” Israel said UN Ambassador in Geneva, Meirav Eilon Shahar. (alm/AFP)