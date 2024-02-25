UN warns that more than 2 million inhabitants of the city experience extreme food vulnerability

The UN (United Nations) warned on Thursday (22.Feb.2024) that more than 2 million Gaza residents are experiencing “extreme food vulnerability”. According to reports from residents, some Palestinians have eaten horse meat because of food shortages in the region. A Horse meat is consumed in several countries, especially European ones.

“I had no other option and killed the horses to feed the children”declared the farmer Abu Gibril, in an interview with the AFP news agency.

According to the UN, in addition to extreme food insecurity, the spread of diseases has increased during the conflict.

The special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, declared can not “underline enough how urgently” an agreement is needed “leading to a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of hostages.”.

Gaza has 84% ​​of health and education facilities damaged or destroyed. The majority (62%) of the roads used to transport food to the population are unusable. “This desperation and scarcity has led to an almost total breakdown of law and order,” Wennesland said..

On the same day as the organization's warning, Israel carried out bombings in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 97 people were killed by the Israeli attack.