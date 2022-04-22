JERUSALEM (Reuters) – At least 57 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque complex on Friday, medics said, as violence continues during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at one location. also revered by the Jews.

In what may have been the harbinger of a larger conflict, Israel said two rockets had been launched from Gaza. Only one reached the other side of the border, but without causing any damage. It was the third such incident this week, breaking months of relative calm on the Gaza front.

Al-Aqsa is located on the Old City plateau in East Jerusalem, taken by Israel in the 1967 war and annexed without receiving international recognition. Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of the future state they hope to build.

Palestinians accuse Israel of restricting Muslim worship at Al-Aqsa – Islam’s third holiest site – without doing enough to enforce a long-standing ban on Jewish prayers at the complex. Israel denies.

Israeli police said they intervened as hundreds of people threw rocks and fireworks and approached the Western Wall, where Jewish prayers were in progress. A policewoman was injured by a rock and a tree caught fire from the fireworks, police said.

Reuters witnesses said police entered the compound after Ramadan morning prayers and fired cookie bullets and stun grenades into a crowd, while some people threw stones. Police also used a drone to launch tear gas.

(Reporting by Sinan Abu Mayzer, Amar Awad, Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem and Ali Sawafta in Ramallah and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat