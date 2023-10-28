The Palestinian Authority is negotiating the provision of Starlink services to restore communications in the Gaza Strip, the TV channel reported. Al Hadath PNA Communications Minister Yitzhak Sadr October 27.

“One of the ways to restore communications (in Gaza. – Ed.) is access to artificial satellites. We have already contacted the Starlink company, we are working with international and humanitarian organizations to introduce this equipment (into the Gaza Strip – Ed.), we are preparing to purchase a number of installations. Starlink gave a positive response,” Sadr said.

Palestine is also negotiating with Egypt to facilitate the passage of Starlink equipment through the Rafah crossing, the minister added.

Earlier in the day, the IDF press service reported that Israel Defense Forces fighters carried out overnight strikes on 150 underground Hamas militant sites in the northern Gaza Strip.

IDF fighters also struck at night the head of the Hamas air force, Asem Abu Raqabe, who was responsible for drone attacks and air defenses.

It is noted that he took part in planning operations in populated areas around the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The day before, the Israel Defense Forces announced the expansion of ground forces in the Gaza Strip. However, IDF spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner said that this is not the official start of a large-scale ground operation.

CNN reported that artillery is operating near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, and tank shelling is also underway. Residents of the Gaza Strip said that on the evening of October 27, airstrikes were the most intense since the escalation of the conflict.

Also, IDF ground units, accompanied by fighter jets and drones, conducted a raid in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, said they were repelling an Israeli ground incursion in the eastern part of the Al-Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip. In addition, they reported opposition to an IDF ground incursion at Beit Hanoun in the northeast Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.