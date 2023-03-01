Dhe Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has announced the arrest of a Palestinian with suspected plans to assassinate him. The “Arab suspect,” a Jerusalem resident who plotted the assassination of Ben Gvir, was arrested by police “a few weeks ago,” the minister’s office said on Tuesday.

According to the report, the suspect collected information about the minister’s trips and received “money from “terrorist elements of a neighboring country” for carrying out the murder. The country was not specified in the communication.

46-year-old Ben Gvir is one of the most radical and controversial members of the new, right-wing Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which was sworn in at the end of December. Ben Gvir has repeatedly been accused of intentionally fueling tensions with the Palestinians.

The lawyer and father of six lives in one of the most radical settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. There had recently been serious riots by Israeli settlers in the West Bank after two young Israelis were fatally injured by gunfire in the Palestinian town of Huwara on Sunday.

Ben Gvir had also campaigned for a proposed law that would allow courts to “impose the death penalty on terrorists”. The Israeli government launched the bill on Sunday.