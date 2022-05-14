RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – The Palestinian Authority said on Saturday it welcomed international support for an inquiry into the death of an Al Jazeera journalist, while Israel said it would investigate an eruption of violence at her funeral.

Israeli police attacked a crowd of mourning Palestinians carrying veteran reporter Shireen Abu Akleh’s coffin through Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday, drawing international condemnation.

The violence has fueled Palestinian anger over the assassination of Abu Akleh, which has threatened to fuel tensions that have been worsening since March.

Israel’s International Security Minister Omer Barlev said he and the police commissioner had set up a panel to carry out a “broad investigation into what happened during the funeral, to draw lessons from the event”. The findings will be presented in the coming days.

In Ramallah, in the West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas renewed accusations that Israel was behind the journalist’s murder.

“Israel will not be a partner in any investigation related to the murder of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh because of his responsibility for the crime,” he said on Saturday.

The UN Security Council strongly condemned the killing and called for an “immediate, thorough, transparent, fair and impartial investigation”.

Hussein al Sheikh, a senior Palestinian Authority official, said on Twitter that the Authority would welcome the participation of international bodies in the investigation, although he rejected a proposal by Israel, which mourned Abu Akleh’s death, to cooperate with the investigation.

