Palestinian and Israeli officials pledged at the conclusion of a meeting, the first of its kind in years, held today, Monday, in the coastal city of Aqaba, south of Jordan, to “de-escalate the situation on the ground and prevent further violence.”
The meeting was attended by the head of the Palestinian Intelligence Service, Majed Faraj, the head of the Israeli internal security agency, Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, the Israeli National Security Adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, and the White House Coordinator for Security Affairs for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, in the presence of security officials from Jordan and Egypt.
The statement, distributed by the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that “the Palestinian and Israeli sides affirmed their commitment to all previous agreements between them, and reaffirmed the need to commit to reducing escalation on the ground and preventing further violence.”
In the statement, the Israeli government and the Palestinian National Authority affirmed their joint readiness and commitment to immediate action to stop unilateral measures for a period of 3-6 months, provided that this includes an Israeli commitment to stop discussing the establishment of any new settlement units for a period of 4 months, and to stop approving any new settlement outposts for a period of 4 months. 6 months”.
The participants also agreed to support confidence-building steps and enhance mutual confidence between the two parties in order to address outstanding issues, through direct dialogue, as the Palestinian and Israeli parties will work in good faith to shoulder their responsibilities in this regard.
The five parties, Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Jordan, Egypt and the United States, agreed “to continue the meetings according to this formula, maintain the positive momentum, and build on what was agreed upon in terms of reaching a more comprehensive political process that leads to achieving a just and lasting peace,” according to the same source.
And “they agreed to meet again in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh in the Arab Republic of Egypt next March, to achieve the above-mentioned goals.”
The statement said, “Jordan, Egypt and the United States consider these understandings a positive progress towards reactivating and deepening relations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, and are committed to helping facilitate their implementation as needed.”
The five parties also stressed “the importance of preserving the historical status quo in the holy places in Jerusalem, in word and deed without change, and stressed in this regard the Hashemite guardianship / the special Jordanian role.”
