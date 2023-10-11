Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

Israel and Gaza are under attack. On Instagram, a young Palestinian woman lets her followers take part in a room tour. This is accompanied by explosions.

Gaza – After the Islamist Hamas overran the border on October 7th Israel barbarously attacked It didn’t take long for the Israeli military to counterattack. Day after day, a young woman from Palestine lets her 70,000 followers on Instagram share the state of emergency in her homeland and their own four walls.

Dark insights into everyday war life in Gaza: a young Palestinian woman leads a tour of her home

“Still alive” is the description of her current post. Plestia Alaqad reveals the permanent Fear of death that affects everyday life in a war zone accompanied. She leads through her house. All residents stay far away from the window, the young journalist notes. Then a loud bang is heard. “I wanted to explain to you what’s happening here, but I think you can hear her,” she says. Her gaze freezes. The explosions are so powerful that her hair blows wildly.

Alaqad pauses briefly and announces that she will check on her parents shortly. “I can’t believe how confidently you filmed despite these terrible bombings and noises,” says the comment section. It is shocking that this situation already seems to be part of everyday life. And sure enough, shortly after the explosions, she continued filming. It captures the view from the window and balcony. The thick smoke blocks the view. It is one of a series of videos on her channel – she has made it her mission to document the war visually.

Home in rubble and ashes: The war in the Middle East is hitting residents hard

Although the Israeli military is primarily targeting Hamas shelters, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the war is also hitting civilians hard. The death toll is skyrocketing on both sides, but one is noticeable in Gaza humanitarian disaster away. One day after the explosions, the young Palestinian filmed the current extent of the destruction.

“The further I go, the more speechless I become,” she says, showing her home in ruins. You can see crumbled houses, destroyed cars, rubble on the streets. Horrifying images are also piling up on the Israeli side: A particularly painful video shows that Hamas does not stop at children and families, and a drone recording shows a festival massacre.