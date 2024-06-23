Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

Press Split

A video from the occupied West Bank causes horror and raises questions about the practices of the Israeli army.

Tel Aviv – A video circulating on social media is causing horror: During a military operation in the West Bank, Israeli soldiers tied an injured Palestinian to the hood of a vehicle. The Israeli army confirmed the incident on Sunday (June 23).

The video shows the jeep with the man on the hood driving past two ambulances. The soldiers were accused of using the injured man as a “human shield” during the operation.

Israeli military: Incident is being investigated

The army’s statement said that the troops were on an anti-terror operation in the greater Jenin area to arrest suspects. The soldiers were shot at and returned fire. “During the exchange of fire, one of the suspects was injured and arrested.”

Palestinian Territories, Jenin: Smoke rises between the settlements after a raid by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. © Nasser Ishtayeh/dpa

The soldiers violated military rules when they tied the man to the hood of the car. “The behavior of the armed forces in the video of the incident does not correspond to the values ​​of the Israeli army,” the military statement continued. The incident will be investigated and “treated accordingly.”

Victim accuses Israeli military of severe mistreatment

It remained unclear what the man was accused of. He was later handed over to the Palestinian Red Crescent for treatment, the Israeli army said. Medics identified him as 24-year-old mujahid Raed Abbadi from Jenin. He was treated at Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, doctors there confirmed.

At the hospital, Abbadi said he was shot in the hand and leg as he left his uncle’s house in the western Jenin town of Burkin and was then stranded behind an Israeli military vehicle for more than two hours without rescue workers or paramedics being able to reach him.

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo gallery

After Israeli soldiers noticed him, they kicked him, hit him in the face, and hit his injured leg and hand, Abbadi said. The soldiers first “threw him to the ground” and then tied him to the hood of the jeep. A doctor treating him said the 24-year-old suffered burns all over his back from the heat of the hood.

Jenin stronghold of militant Palestinians

Jenin is considered by Israel to be a stronghold of militant Palestinians. The Israeli army carries out repeated raids there. The situation in the West Bank has deteriorated since the beginning of the Israel War after Hamas-Massacre on October 7, 2023, was significantly intensified.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli military operations, confrontations or attacks in the West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health, has recently risen to more than 530. Violence by radical Israeli settlers against Palestinians increased significantly during this period. (so with dpa/afp)