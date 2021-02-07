“When the International Criminal Court investigates Israel for bogus war crimes, it is pure anti-Semitism. “Israeli Prime Minister rebelled after the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which declared itself competent, Saturday, February 6, to judge possible war crimes committed in Palestinian territory. Possible investigations can now be carried out. Israel, which is not a member of the ICC, denounces a political measure.

“There is no legal basis for this decision and it harms our confidence in the international legal system. This decision will not change the course of reality and history, there is no Palestinian state and there has never been Palestinian territory “, deplores Michael Freeman, adviser to the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs. For his part, the Palestinian Prime Minister calls for speeding up the legal proceedings concerning the last war in Gaza.