The court ruled that the court was responsible for the territories occupied by Israel. This is followed by violent reactions.

BERLIN taz | The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has met with very contradicting reactions with its decision to open proceedings on alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories that Israel has occupied since 1967. “This decision opens a long-awaited path to justice for Israeli and Palestinian victims of serious crimes,” said the human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW), welcoming the ICC decision.

The Palestinian Authority said the decision opened “a door to the prosecution of serious crimes that have long been committed against the Palestinian people”. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, on the other hand, declared that the decision twisted international law and made “the criminal court the tool of anti-Israel propaganda”.

Contrary to what the two reactions suggest, the proceedings sought by ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda since 2015 deal with “alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity by Israeli security authorities and armed forces, by Hamas, the PA and by armed Palestinian groups in the Occupied Territories of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem ”.

In January 2015, Palestine, which has had the status of a “non-member observer state” at the UN since 2012, joined the ICT and applied for a preliminary investigation into alleged crimes in the occupied territories. As a result of this preliminary investigation, the chief prosecutor found in December 2019 that “all the requirements for opening proceedings required by the statute of the ICC are met”. The opening of ICC proceedings is “permissible” because the local or state courts on the spot are “unwilling or unable” to conduct proceedings.

“Highly controversial question”

However, the chief prosecutor handed over the “highly controversial question” of whether the three occupied territories also fall under the territorial jurisdiction of the ICC to a preliminary examination chamber of the court with the request for a “quick investigation and decision”.

The pre-trial chamber ruled last week that the court had territorial jurisdiction. In addition to the Israeli government, the Biden administration in Washington continues to deny this. The ICC’s jurisdiction should remain “limited to countries that have joined it or have been referred to The Hague for investigations by the UN Security Council,” said a spokesman for the US State Department. Like Israel, the USA has not joined the ICC to this day. A referral by the Security Council to the ICC with a view to the occupied Palestinian territories would fail because of the US veto.

In a statement to the examination chamber, the federal government had argued that the ICC did not have territorial jurisdiction. On the one hand, despite joining the court in January 2015, Palestine is not a state within the meaning of the ICC statute. The requirements of the Vienna Conventions for statehood are also not met. After all, the borders between the territories then occupied by Israel and the Israeli heartland, which have existed since the June 1967 war, are not final state borders.

HRW expects the ICC to investigate numerous crimes very soon. Specifically, the NGO names alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity on both sides in the Gaza wars of 2009 and 2014.